Remuneration of Executives by distribution of Millicom shares

Luxembourg, March 13, 2020 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. (" Millicom ") announces that, in accordance with the vesting terms and conditions of its deferred share-based compensation plans, approved at Millicom’s 2017, 2018, and 2019 annual general meetings of shareholders, it has distributed a total of 46,660 of its treasury shares to its executive management team .

Details of the distributions are disclosed on Millicom’s website .

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:

Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director

+1-786-628-5300

press@millicom.com











Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

+1-786-628-5270 investors@millicom.com







Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager

+1-786-628-5303 investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle® services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2019, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 22,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 52 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachment