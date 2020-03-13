Regulatory release 4/2020





Reference is made to Regulatory Release 2/2020 “Better Collective acquires leading esports platform HLTV.org” released on February 28, 2020.

Pursuant to the authorisation stated in section 4.1, and the warrants issued under section 5.2 of the articles of association of Better Collective A/S, the Board of Directors has resolved to issue 297,804 new ordinary shares in Better Collective A/S, equal to shares with a nominal value of EUR 2,978.04.

252,924 of the new shares have been subscribed for by two of the sellers of HLTV.org ApS at a price per share of SEK 90,2632 calculated based on the SEK to EUR exchange rate applied by the Swedish National Bank (Sw. Riksbanken) on February 28, 2020.

Half of the shares issued to the sellers of HLTV.org ApS are subject to a 6 months lock-up period and the other half of the shares are subject to lock-up until March 1, 2023.

The issuance of the remaining 63,231 new shares to be subscribed by the third seller of HLTV.org ApS will be postponed to a later date and will be subscribed for on the terms set out above.

Further, in the exercise window which opened on February 19, 2020 following Better Collective’s 2019 full year report and closed on March 5, 2020, 7 key employees have informed the company that they wish to exercise a total of 44,880 warrants under the 2017 warrant program.

The 2017 warrant program was established prior to the company’s IPO and the warrants were issued in 2017 and 2018. Reference is made to schedule 2 of the company’s articles of association for detailed terms of conditions of the warrants.

As of March 13, 2020, 901,804 warrants remain outstanding under the 2017 warrant program, each with a right to subscribe for 1 ordinary share in Better Collective A/S against payment of an exercise price of DKK 12.962962 per warrant.

The new shares will be issued through VP Securities under the company's ordinary ISIN DK0060952240 and will be listed and tradable on Nasdaq Stockholm following registration of the new share capital with the Danish Business Authority. The new shares will entail a dilution of approximately 0.64 percent for existing shareholders of Better Collective A/S.

The total share capital of Better Collective A/S following the issue is nominal EUR 467,229.83 shares made up of 46,722,983 shares of a nominal value of EUR 0.01 each.





Contacts

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844

e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com





This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15.10 p.m. CET on March 13, 2020.







About Better Collective

Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology – this is what has made them the world’s leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s portfolio includes websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

Attachment