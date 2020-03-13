OGDEN, Utah, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Tony Salas (713-898-7933, tony.salas@tabbank.com ) to their business development team as Vice President and Business Development Officer. Tony will be based in Houston and will be responsible for sourcing new business opportunities by providing asset-based and factoring working capital facilities to commercial entities in the Southwestern United States with annual revenues of $2 million to $150 million.



Tony learned the gift of hard work and focus at a young age when he was tasked with helping his father and mother in their fledgling small business ventures. His passion for solving problems led him to start the Greater Houston Trucking Association, with a desire to build unity among members of the industry facing rapid changes in regulation. Tony also serves on the board for the Secured Finance Network, on a specialized committee of the Greater Houston Partnership, and Millennial Project X.

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions. TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB’s lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

Contact Information:

Trevor Morris

Director of Marketing

801-624-5172

trevor.morris@tabbank.com

Twitter - @TABBank

Facebook – facebook.com/TABbank

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d4118f8-83a0-4371-b65d-b70aa53aa4fe