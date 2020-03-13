GOFORE PLC COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 13 MARCH 2020 AT 16.15

Gofore's Annual Report for 2019 published



Gofore Plc's Annual Report for 2019 has been published in Finnish and English on the company website www.gofore.com/invest.



The publication includes in addition to the Board of Directors' Report, Financial Statements, and Auditors' Report for the financial period 1 January-31 December, 2019, also the CEO's Review. Reporting of non-financial information is included in the Board of Directors' Report.

Gofore has also published Corporate Responsibility Report for 2019.



PDF files of both reports are also attached to this company announcement.

Further enquiries:

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 540 2280

mikael.nylund@gofore.com



Certified Adviser: Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 579 6210

Gofore Plc is a Finnish digitalisation specialist with international growth plans. We're made up of close to 600 people across Finland, Germany, Spain and Estonia - top experts in our industry who are our company's heart, brain, and hands. We use consulting, coding and design as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2019, our net sales amounted to EUR 64.1 million. Gofore Plc's shares are quoted in the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn to know us better at www.gofore.com.

