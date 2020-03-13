Alliance Trust PLC
ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS AND AGM NOTICE
Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the following documents have been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
· Annual Report and Accounts
· Results Summary and Notice of AGM
. Letter regarding arrangements for holding AGM
The above documents are also available on the Company's website at http://www.alliancetrust.co.uk/agm2020
Alliance Trust Plc
Dundee, UNITED KINGDOM