Lassila & Tikanoja plc
Stock exchange release
13 March 2020 4:30 pm
Lassila & Tikanoja plc: Announcement of a change in shareholding according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act
Lassila & Tikanoja received a notification from Nordea Funds Ltd. on 13 March 2020, according to which its holding in Lassila & Tikanoja increased above 5 percent on 12 March 2020. Nordea Funds’ direct holding in Lassila & Tikanoja increased to 1,947,081 shares and 1,983,691 votes, which is 5.02% of Lassila & Tikanoja’s total shares and 5.11% of total voting rights.
Total positions of Nordea Funds Ltd./ Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest:
% of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|Total of both in %
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|Shares: 5.02%
Votes: 5.11%
|Shares: 5.02%
Votes: 5.11%
|38 798 874
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Shares and voting rights:
|Class/type of shares,
ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI0009010854
|Shares: 1,947,081
Votes: 1,983,691
|Shares: 5.02%
Votes: 5.11%
|SUBTOTAL A
|Shares: 1,947,081
Votes: 1,983,691
|Shares: 5.02%
Votes: 5.11%
B: Financial Instrumentes according to SMA 9:6a:
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise / Conversion Period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SUBTOTAL B
|-
|-
|-
LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC
Eero Hautaniemi
President and CEO
Additional information:
Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810
Valtteri Palin, CFO, tel. +358 40 734 7749
Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that makes circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by delivering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make the daily lives of our customers easier. With operations in Finland, Sweden and Russia, L&T employs 8,200 people. Net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 784.3 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
