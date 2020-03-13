Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Stock exchange release

13 March 2020 4:30 pm

Lassila & Tikanoja plc: Announcement of a change in shareholding according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act

Lassila & Tikanoja received a notification from Nordea Funds Ltd. on 13 March 2020, according to which its holding in Lassila & Tikanoja increased above 5 percent on 12 March 2020. Nordea Funds’ direct holding in Lassila & Tikanoja increased to 1,947,081 shares and 1,983,691 votes, which is 5.02% of Lassila & Tikanoja’s total shares and 5.11% of total voting rights.

Total positions of Nordea Funds Ltd./ Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest:



% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Shares: 5.02%

Votes: 5.11% Shares: 5.02%

Votes: 5.11% 38 798 874 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares,

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009010854 Shares: 1,947,081



Votes: 1,983,691 Shares: 5.02%



Votes: 5.11% SUBTOTAL A Shares: 1,947,081



Votes: 1,983,691 Shares: 5.02%



Votes: 5.11%



B: Financial Instrumentes according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise / Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights - - - - - SUBTOTAL B - - -

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Eero Hautaniemi

President and CEO