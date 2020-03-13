MARTELA CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE March 13, 2020





The Board of Directors elected by Martela Corporation's Annual General Meeting had its organizational meeting after the Annual General Meeting and re-elected from among its members Heikki Martela as the Chairman and Katarina Mellström as the new Vice Chairman of the Board. Heikki Martela was elected as the Chairman and Jan Mattson and Katarina Mellström were elected as the members of the HR and Compensation Committee. Johan Mild was elected as the Chairman and Eero Martela and Anni Vepsäläinen as members of the Audit Committee.

The Board has evaluated the independence of its members according to the Finnish Corporate Governance Code and determined that Eero Martela, Heikki Martela, Jan Mattsson, Katarina Mellström, Johan Mild and Anni Vepsäläinen are independent of the company and that Jan Mattson, Katarina Mellström, Johan Mild and Anni Vepsäläinen are independent of the company's largest shareholders.





In Helsinki, March 12, 2020



Martela Oyj

Board of Directors



Matti Rantaniemi

CEO



For more information, please contact

Matti Rantaniemi, CEO, tel. +358 50 465 8194

