FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trius Investments Inc. (TSXV:TRU.H) (“Trius”) announces that its common shares will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on Monday March 16, 2020.
About Trius Investments Inc.
Trius is an investment issuer searching for new business opportunities and/or investments, with a focus on established, revenue-generating businesses. Trius’ common shares trade on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “TRU.H”.
Trius is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. (“Resurgent”), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works exclusively with high-potential public and pre-public micro-capitalization Canadian companies.
Cautionary Statements
