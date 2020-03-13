FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trius Investments Inc. (TSXV:TRU.H) (“Trius”) announces that its common shares will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on Monday March 16, 2020.



About Trius Investments Inc.

Trius is an investment issuer searching for new business opportunities and/or investments, with a focus on established, revenue-generating businesses. Trius’ common shares trade on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “TRU.H”.

Trius is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. (“Resurgent”), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works exclusively with high-potential public and pre-public micro-capitalization Canadian companies.

For further information, please contact:

Joel Freudman

President & Chief Executive Officer

Trius Investments Inc.

Phone: (647) 880-6414

Cautionary Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.