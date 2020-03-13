Press relations:

The Paris Court of Appeal confirms the conformity of Capgemini's friendly tender offer for Altran

Capgemini's takeover of Altran is now effective

A final reopening of the offer will take place from 16 to 27 March 2020 (inclusive)

Paris, March 13, 2020 - In a judgment dated today, the Paris Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal filed against the clearance decision issued by the French financial market authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) in connection with Capgemini’s friendly tender offer (Euronext Paris: CAP) for the shares of Altran Technologies (Euronext Paris: ALT). The Court of Appeal thus confirmed the validity of the offer with regard to applicable laws and regulations and the validity of Altran's response document.

The takeover of Altran by Capgemini, which currently holds 55.13% of the share capital and 55.06% of the voting rights of Altran1, is now effective. The Group can now implement its strategy to create a world leader in the digital transformation of industrial companies, which it calls "Intelligent Industry".

Paul Hermelin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Capgemini Group and Aiman Ezzat, the next Chief Executive Officer of the Capgemini Group following the May 2020 Annual General Meeting, are pleased and stated: "We are delighted with the decision of the Court of Appeal. We welcome all of Altran's employees in the Group. Together, we will build a world leader in “Intelligent Industry” through our complementary technological expertise and the strength of our business. A final stage of the friendly tender offer will begin as soon as Monday with the reopening of the offer for a period of 10 trading days. This reopening is the last opportunity for Altran shareholders to benefit from Capgemini's offer at a price of €14.5 per share, which is a particularly attractive offer in the current market conditions".



Dominique Cerutti, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Altran Group added: "Today’s decision is excellent news and we look forward to working together with Capgemini's teams to create the global leader in the “Intelligent Industry” addressing our clients' needs for innovation and digital transformation. I would like to sincerely thank all of our employees who have remained committed to our clients throughout this tender offer process”.



In accordance with the commitments made by Capgemini2, the offer will be reopened from 16 to 27 March 2020 (inclusive) on the same financial terms, allowing shareholders who have not yet tendered their shares to the offer to do so at a price of 14.50 euros per Altran share.

Capgemini reiterates that it has also undertaken, for a period of 18 months from January 14, 2020, not to file a new offer or implement a merger on the basis of a price per Altran share higher than the offer price3.

Altran's financial results will be consolidated in the Capgemini Group's financial statements as from April 1, 2020. The publication of results for the first half of 2020, which will be the first consolidated publication, will take place at the beginning of September 2020.

CAPGEMINI CALENDAR

April 28, 2020 Publication of Q1 2020 revenues

May 20, 2020 Combined Shareholders’ Meeting

September 3, 2020 Publication of H1 2020 results

ALTRAN CALENDAR

April 22, 2020 Publication of Q1 2020 revenues

June 23, 2020 Combined Shareholders’ Meeting

September 2, 2020 Publication of H1 2020 results



Capgemini's offer document and Altran's response document, as approved by the AMF on October 14, 2019 under visa no. 19-489 and visa no. 19-490 respectively, as well as documents relating to the other information of each company, are available on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org), and on the websites of Capgemini (www.capgemini.com/altran-en) or Altran Technologies (www.altran.com).

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release is disseminated for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell, any securities of Altran.

Investors and shareholders are strongly advised to read the documentation relating to the tender offer, which includes the terms and conditions of the offer, as well as any amendments or supplements to those documents as they will contain important information about Capgemini, Altran and the proposed transaction.

This press release must not be published, broadcast or distributed, directly or indirectly, in any country in which the distribution of this information is subject to legal restrictions. The tender offer will not be open to the public in jurisdictions in which its launch is subject to legal restrictions.

The publication, broadcasting or distribution of this press release in certain countries may be subject to legal or regulatory restrictions. Therefore, persons located in countries where this press release is published, broadcasted or distributed must inform themselves about and comply with such restrictions. Capgemini disclaims any responsibility for any violation of such restrictions.

1 Taking into account treasury shares and on the basis of a share capital of Altran comprised of 257,021,105 shares representing 257,351,451 voting rights as of February 28, 2020.

2 See AMF notice 219C2818 dated December 18, 2019.



3 See Capgemini Press Release date January 14, 2020.







Attachment