On March 13 SpareBank 1 SMN transferred 1,085 Equity Capital Certificates at a price of NOK 80.70 to employees in the banks subsidiaries as bonus.



After this transaction the bank owns 695 ECC’s.

Trondheim, 13 March 2020

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

CFO Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.