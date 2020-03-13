﻿

TELESTE CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 13.3.2020 AT 18:00 EET

TELESTE'S ANNUAL REPORT 2019 PUBLISHED







Teleste Corporation's Annual Report 2019 and financial statements for the accounting period 1 January - 31 December 2019 have been published in English and in Finnish on the company's website.

The Annual Report includes the financial statements, the Board of Directors' report and the Auditors' report.

Teleste has also published its Corporate Governance Statement 2019 together with the Annual Report 2019. The Corporate Governance Statement has been published separately from the report of Board of Directors'.



Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2019, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 235 million and it had 1,330 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



