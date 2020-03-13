Today the Government Debt Management on behalf of the Treasury and primary dealers signed agreements regarding Issuance and Market Making in Treasury securities. The objective of the agreements is to maintain the Treasury’s access to financing and to enhance price formation in the secondary market for Treasury securities.
As of 1 April 2020, four financial institutions have been appointed as “primary dealers in Treasury securities”. They are: Arion Banki hf., Islandsbanki hf., Kvika banki hf. and Landsbankinn hf.
The following bullet points describe the main content of the Agreement:
