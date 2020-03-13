Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc
13 March 2020
Interim Dividend
The Directors of Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company") are pleased to declare an interim dividend of 1.5 pence per B Share for the year to 31 December 2020, to be paid on 15 May 2020.
The ex-dividend date is 30 April 2020.
The record date for the dividend is 1 May 2020.
On 16 July 2019 the Company launched an offer for subscription for B Shares to raise, in aggregate, up to £10 million with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £10 million (before issue costs) (the "Offer"). Full details of the Offer are contained in a prospectus issued by the Company on that date (the "Prospectus").
In relation to the Offer, investors seeking to benefit from the above dividend should note the following:
A copy of the Prospectus, and the application form, is available on the Company's website: https://senecavct.co.uk/key-documents/
For further information, please contact:
John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com
Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk
Seneca Growth Capital VCT PLC
London, UNITED KINGDOM