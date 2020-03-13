Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc

13 March 2020

Interim Dividend

The Directors of Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company") are pleased to declare an interim dividend of 1.5 pence per B Share for the year to 31 December 2020, to be paid on 15 May 2020.

The ex-dividend date is 30 April 2020.

The record date for the dividend is 1 May 2020.

On 16 July 2019 the Company launched an offer for subscription for B Shares to raise, in aggregate, up to £10 million with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £10 million (before issue costs) (the "Offer"). Full details of the Offer are contained in a prospectus issued by the Company on that date (the "Prospectus").

In relation to the Offer, investors seeking to benefit from the above dividend should note the following:

For those investors seeking to invest in the Offer in the 2019/2020 tax year, application forms with cheques must arrive by no later than 3:30pm on 25 March 2020 and application forms with payment via electronic transfer must arrive by no later than midday on 1 April 2020, for allotment on or before Friday 3 April 2020.

For those investors seeking investment in the 2020/2021 tax year, application forms with cheques must arrive by no later than 3:30pm on 20 April 2020 and application forms with payment via electronic transfer must arrive by no later than 5:00pm on 27 April 2020, for allotment on or before Wednesday 29 April 2020.

A copy of the Prospectus, and the application form, is available on the Company's website: https://senecavct.co.uk/key-documents/

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com