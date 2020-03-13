Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name

Valerie Sheehan

2.Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Person closely associated with John Sheehan, Non-Executive Director



b) Initial Notification Amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Irish Continental Group plc

b) LEI

635400FQKB6QXERQOC74

4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code



ICG Unit

ISIN : IE00BLP58571



b) Nature of the transaction

Market purchase



c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) €3.140907 20,000

d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

N/A

e) Date of the transaction

12 March 2020

f) Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland



g)Additional Information



