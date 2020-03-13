PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – March 13, 2020

Important information on the date of the Bureau Veritas Annual General Meeting and the dividend payment date for the 2019 financial year

In an exceptional and evolving context of coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19), to ensure the health and safety of its employees, service providers and shareholders, and also to preserve shareholders’ rights to participate in the Annual General Meeting, the Bureau Veritas Board of Directors, which met on March 13, 2020, took the decision to postpone the date of the Annual General Meeting initially set on Thursday, May 14, 20201 to Friday, June 26, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Immeuble Newtime, 40-52 Boulevard du Parc, 92200, Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.

Bureau Veritas will propose a dividend of 0.56 euro per share to be paid in cash on July 2, 2020 (shareholders on the register on July 1, 2020 will be entitled to the dividend and the share will go ex-dividend on June 30, 2020).

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 78,000 employees located in more than 1,500 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit https://group.bureauveritas.com

Our information is certified with blockchain technology.

Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com .





ANALYST/INVESTOR CONTACTS MEDIA CONTACTS Laurent Brunelle Véronique Gielec +33 (0)1 55 24 76 09 +33 (0)1 55 24 76 01 laurent.brunelle@bureauveritas.com veronique.gielec@bureauveritas.com Florent Chaix DGM Conseil +33 (0)1 55 24 77 80 +33 (0)1 40 70 11 89 florent.chaix@bureauveritas.com thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr

quentin.hua@dgm-conseil.fr











1 As a reminder, in its press release dated February 27, 2020, Bureau Veritas announced that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders would be held on May 14, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Immeuble Newtime, 40-52 Boulevard du Parc, 92200, Neuilly-sur-Seine, France and that the payment date for the dividend in cash would be May 25, 2020 (shareholders on the register on May 22, 2020 would have been entitled to the dividend and the share would have been gone ex-dividend on May 21, 2020).





