BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) today announced that 2019 K-1 tax packages are now available on its website, www.deleklogistics.com. Unit holders may access their 2019 tax information by selecting the Tax Information link on the website. Printing and mailing of these tax packages are currently underway.



Questions regarding the 2019 Tax Reporting Package can be addressed by contacting 1-855-301-4589 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. CST Monday through Friday, or via email at DelekLogisticsK1Help@deloitte.com

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) (“Delek US”) to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

