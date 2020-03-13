Phoenix, AZ, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SinglePoint Inc. (OTC:SING) launches Klen Hands: Home Page - subscribe and preorder now to get your shipment. Shipments are expected to leave our facilities in approximately 10 business days. Stay Clean with Klen. Why risk contracting today's biggest outbreak? Purchase now before we run out!

Hand sanitizer is one of the most out of stock products there is in most all retail locations. We do expect to sell out very quickly. Limited Supply. As we move into uncertain times, we have developed a product to directly combat the coronavirus. Our hand sanitizer has 62% ethyl alcohol to keep hands klen (clean) as well as hemp seed oil to keep hands soft and hydrated. Sanitize. Hydrate. Repeat.

Klen is currently being produced in SinglePoint’s Carlsbad facility and will ship directly to your location. Orders will be fulfilled in the order they are received.

“We are working to develop solutions for both product and technology in order to assist in the effort of combating COVID-19. As many people know our company has deep ties to the Washington State area. We believe we can provide solutions in the near term to help with the dissemination of current, reliable information and in the interim use our facilities to develop products such as hand sanitizer. We will be releasing additional resources for individuals in the coming weeks.” - Greg Lambrecht CEO.

About SinglePoint, Inc.

Founded in 2011 SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) invests in and acquires brands and companies that will benefit from injection of growth capital and the sales and marketing expertise of SinglePoint. The company portfolio currently includes solar, hemp and technology applications. SinglePoint is working to grow the company to a multinational brand.

Connect on social media at:

https://www.facebook.com/SinglePointMobile

https://twitter.com/_SinglePoint

https://www.linkedin.com/company/singlepoint

https://www.youtube.com/user/SinglePointMobile

For more information visit: www.SinglePoint.com





Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

KEYWORDS: Hand Sanitizer, Wash Hands, Clean Hands

Corporate Communication

SinglePoint Inc.

888-OTC-SING

investors@singlepoint.com

www.singlepoint.com

Attachment