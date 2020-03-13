Arion Bank has received written requests from shareholders controlling more than one third of the share capital of Arion Bank to postpone a decision at the AGM on dividend for two months. The requests are made on the basis of Article 84 (3) of the Public Limited Companies Act No. 2/1995. The request are in line with the suggestion of the Central Bank of Iceland that financial institutions reconsider their proposals on dividend in light of the economic uncertainty due to COVID-19.

