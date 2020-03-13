NEWARK, Del., March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to reduce potential exposure to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Artesian Water Company, a subsidiary of Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTNA), is encouraging our customers to utilize the payment and communication options we provide, listed below, to accommodate social distancing.



Payments can be made by mail, online at https://schedulepayment.com/aws , over the phone toll-free at 1-833-303-3773, or by utilizing the on-site Drop Box located at the front of our office for payments by check or money order.

Customers are encouraged to call if they have any questions regarding these payment options.

Customers needing to start or stop service should call our Customer Service Center at 302-453-6930 or 1-800-332-5114 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Non-emergency appointments in customers’ homes and commercial properties will be postponed until further notice.

If customers are experiencing a financial burden, Artesian asks that they call our Customer Service Center for assistance.

Artesian normally hosts thousands of customers each month at its Customer Service Center to accept payments and discuss accounts. To help reduce exposure risks, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is encouraging social distancing and avoiding congregated areas as recommended practices. Artesian is temporarily suspending operation of its in-person Customer Service Center per the CDC’s guidance. Artesian remains committed to providing reliable service to our customers 24/7 and we will continue to be available by phone to handle any matters regarding their service.

Over the past few weeks Artesian has been diligent in mitigating the risk of exposure to customers and employees. We have been practicing sanitizing high touch points multiple times a day, encouraging sanitizing hands throughout the day both in the office and out, and reducing employee interactions to groups of 25 or less. Artesian’s updated policy to temporarily close the in-person Customer Service Center is one more step to keep the community in which we all work and live safe during this time as we continue to provide high quality uninterrupted service.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 7.9 billion gallons of water per year through 1,311 miles of water main to nearly a third of Delaware residents.

Contact:

Virginia Eisenbrey

Communications

(302) 453-6900

veisenbrey@artesianwater.com