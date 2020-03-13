BOSTON, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National securities litigation firm Block & Leviton ( www.blockesq.com ) has filed a class action lawsuit against Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) and certain of its officers for violations of the federal securities laws. Investors who purchased Inovio shares between February 14, 2020 and March 9, 2020 should contact Block & Leviton for a free case evaluation .



The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Pennsylvania, and captioned McDermid v. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., et al., No. 2:20-cv-01402 (E.D. Pa), alleges that Inovio made misleading statements about the company’s development of a purported vaccine for the novel coronavirus, artificially inflating the company’s share price and resulting in significant investor losses.

If you purchased Inovio stock during the Class Period and wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 11, 2020 . As a member of the class, you may seek to file a motion to serve as a lead plaintiff or take no action and remain an absent class member. If you wish to become involved in the litigation or have questions about your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney at (617) 398-5600, by email at mdelaney@blockesq.com , or by visiting https://shareholder.law/ino .

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. Its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

