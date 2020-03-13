The deadline for declaring candidature for the Marel hf. Board of Directors passed today, 13 March at 4pm GMT. The 2020 Annual General Meeting will be held virtually and at the Company's headquarters at Austurhraun 9, Gardabaer, Iceland, at 4pm GMT on Wednesday 18 March 2020.

In light of a newly imposed ban on gatherings of 100 people or more in Iceland due to COVID-19, as well as the global situation, the Board of Directors strongly urges shareholders and their proxies to utilize the options available to them to participate in the AGM without attending in person, such as pre-meeting electronic voting and virtual attendance.﻿

The seven candidates for the Board of Directors are the following:

Ann Elisabeth Savage, Spalding, UK

Arnar Thór Másson, Reykjavík, Iceland

Ásthildur Margrét Otharsdóttir, Reykjavik, Iceland

Ástvaldur Jóhannsson, Seltjarnarnes, Iceland

Lillie Li Valeur, Vejle, Denmark

Dr Ólafur Gudmundsson, Princeton, New Jersey, US

Ton van der Laan, Berlicum, Netherlands

For further information on each candidate, please find a short bio attached and archived on the AGM 2020 page on the Company´s website: https://marel.com/investors/shareholder-center/shareholder-meetings/

According to the current Articles of Association of the Company, the Board of Directors shall be comprised of 5 to 7 members. The Board of Director proposes that the Company’s shareholders elect seven directors to serve on the Board of Directors.









