The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is proud to congratulate Tyne Engineering on its recent expansion into new areas of nuclear technology and service. Tyne Engineering has over 20 years experience in the design and manufacture of complex engineering systems in the fields of process engineering, mechanical engineering, and instrumentation and control. Located in Burlington and spurred by recent success in export contracts, Tyne is announcing expansion plans in the fields of hydrogen systems, tritium systems and instrumentation for fusion energy, medical isotope production systems, hydrogen energy solutions, and commercial nuclear. Tyne is a long-standing member of OCNI and the local Burlington community and with its expanding team of skilled employees, deploys specialized solutions to Bruce Power, OPG, tier one suppliers, and generates a significant portion of its revenues through exports.

“Tyne is honored to be recognized for our recent success which comes from our employees' long-standing commitment to R&D, quality, and innovation. We are excited to be competing and winning in international markets and look forward to being a part of exciting new opportunities to meet the world's changing energy and medical needs.”

–John Robinson, CEO, Tyne Engineering

“I am pleased to recognize Tyne Engineering, a recipient of the 2017 OCNI Export Award for ‘Developing Export Opportunities for Customized Radiation Monitoring Systems in North and South America, Europe and Asia’, for its continuous innovation in an array of nuclear technology areas as well as for its ongoing expansion into new markets and the creation of high value jobs in Burlington.”

–Dr. Ron Oberth, President and CEO, OCNI

“On behalf of OPG I would like to congratulate our partner Tyne Engineering on providing over 20 years of service in the design and manufacturing of complex nuclear engineering systems. It’s great to see Tyne now expanding their expertise into the field of hydrogen energy solutions that will help to ensure decades more of clean energy for Ontario.”

–Sandra Dykxhoorn, Director of Provincial Affairs, OPG

“With over twenty-five years of experience in designing and manufacturing, Tyne Engineering is a staple of our community in Burlington. Their expansion into new fields of the nuclear sector will allow them to continue to contribute to global markets in a responsible and leading way. Congratulations Tyne Engineering on this expansion.”

–Hon. Karina Gould, Minister of International Development, MP for Burlington

“On behalf of the Ontario government, I would like to congratulate Tyne Engineering for 25 years of leading the way as a global manufacturer of complex nuclear engineering systems in Burlington. As the Parliamentary Assistant for the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development, it’s great to see these highly skilled jobs being created here in the Burlington community. The nuclear industry in Ontario is leading the way in medical isotope production. I applaud Tyne Engineering for contributing to this success.”



–Jane McKenna, MPP for Burlington

“I am excited to be able to celebrate with Tyne Engineering today, on behalf of Burlington City Council. We at the City have committed to creating a prosperous community, a community of choice for both employers and their families. It is expansions like this one that continue to make this possible. We look forward to working with Tyne and congratulate them on this fantastic achievement.”

–Deputy Mayor Kelvin Galbraith, Ward 1 Councillor

Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is an association of more than 220 Canadian suppliers to the nuclear industry that employ more than 15,000 highly skilled and specialized engineers, technologists, and trades people. OCNI companies design reactors, manufacture major equipment and components, and provide engineering services and support to CANDU nuclear power plants in Canada as well as to CANDU and Light Water Reactor (LWR) plants in offshore markets.

