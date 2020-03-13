COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 13, 2020 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) has today received information about the following transactions of the Company’s shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.

The information relates to chairman of the board of Bavarian Nordic A/S, Gerard van Odijk who, upon the following transactions, has increased his number of shares in the Company.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameGerard van Odijk
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

 		Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		New shares


DK0061268711
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase (exercise of subscription rights)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 1098,000
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

8,000
DKK 872,000.00
e)Date of the transaction2020-03-12
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameGerard van Odijk
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

 		Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Subscription rights


DK0061268638
b)Nature of the transactionSale of subscription rights
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 4.5017,183
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

17,183
DKK 77,323.50
e)Date of the transaction2020-03-12
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and has been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA, also for the protection against monkeypox. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains market-leading vaccines against rabies and tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN®, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an investigational Ebola vaccine, licensed to Janssen. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

