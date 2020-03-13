COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 13, 2020 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) has today received information about the following transactions of the Company’s shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.

The information relates to chairman of the board of Bavarian Nordic A/S, Gerard van Odijk who, upon the following transactions, has increased his number of shares in the Company.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Gerard van Odijk 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status



Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bavarian Nordic A/S b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code New shares





DK0061268711 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase (exercise of subscription rights) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 109 8,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



8,000

DKK 872,000.00 e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-12 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Gerard van Odijk 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status



Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bavarian Nordic A/S b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code Subscription rights





DK0061268638 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of subscription rights c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 4.50 17,183 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



17,183

DKK 77,323.50 e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-12 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE

