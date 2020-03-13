REGULATED INFORMATION

Issy-les-Moulineaux, March 13, 2020

Liquidity agreement

Termination of the liquidity agreement entered into with Kepler Cheuvreux

Sodexo announces the termination of the liquidity agreement relating to its ordinary shares (code ISIN FR0000121220) concluded on October 1, 2016 (and amended on March 1, 2019) with Kepler Cheuvreux.

This termination is effective as of today.

On the termination date, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account:

227,000 shares.

7,088,974.82 euros.

Signing of a new liquidity agreement with Exane

Effective on March 16, 2020 and for an initial period expiring on December 31, 2020, tacitly renewable thereafter for periods of twelve months, Sodexo has appointed Exane to implement a liquidity agreement that complies with the decision of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) n° 2018-01 of July 2, 2018 related to the establishing of liquidity contracts on shares as accepted market practice and the standard contract of the Association française des marchés financiers (AMAFI) dated January 15, 2019.

For the implementation of this agreement, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account:

227,000 shares.

7,088,974.82 euros.





