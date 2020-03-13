/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES
OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./
TORONTO, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation (TSX & CSE: URB & URB.A)
Urbana Corporation (“Urbana”) announces today that it has submitted its audited Annual Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019 to the applicable Canadian securities regulators.
PDF versions of the documents are also available at www.urbanacorp.com and at www.sedar.com.
For further information contact:
Elizabeth Naumovski
Investor Relations
(416) 595-9106
enaumovski@urbanacorp.com
150 KING ST. W., SUITE 1702, TORONTO, ONTARIO M5H 1J9
TEL: 416-595-9106 FAX: 416-862-2498 www.urbanacorp.com
Urbana Corporation
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
urbana_logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: