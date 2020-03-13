SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of increased concerns for our customers’ and visitors’ wellbeing following growing uncertainty caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19), the 2020 edition of BIOMEDevice Boston and Design & Manufacturing New England is rescheduled for September 16 – 17. The event, which was originally set to take place May 6 and 7, will still be held at the same location, the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center in Boston, MA.



Our decision follows guidance of the World Health Organization (WHO) as well as consultation with the venue and careful consideration from our [Informa Markets] Managed Postponement Program. As the health and safety of exhibitors, attendees, speakers, staff, and the surrounding community is our utmost priority, we have concluded that moving the events to September is not only a strategic but necessary choice given recent COVID-19 developments in the New England region.

“We are committed to hosting the same caliber of events our community has grown accustomed to, and we appreciate the unwavering support from the venue and our key partners,” said Matt Logan, Executive Vice President, Informa Markets. “As we look forward to returning to Boston this fall, our thoughts are with those that have been directly or indirectly impacted during such an unprecedented global situation.”

We will communicate all changes to exhibitors, attendees, speakers, and partners directly and will provide any future updates as we receive them. Please refer to the show’s website for the most updated information.

We strongly urge all customers to refer to the guidelines and protocols as suggested by the WHO and local/national public health authorities to keep yourself and others healthy.

Thank you for your understanding and support.

Media Contact:

Lauren Lloyd

PR Manager

(310) 266-4792

Lauren.lloyd@informa.com

