WHITEHALL, Ohio, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp (“Heartland” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: HLAN) the parent company of Heartland Bank, today announced that the board of directors of Heartland (the “Board”) has authorized a stock repurchase program pursuant to which the Company may, from time to time, purchase up to $5 million of its outstanding shares of common stock. The shares may be repurchased from time to time in privately negotiated transactions or the open market, including pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, and in accordance with applicable regulations of the SEC. The stock repurchase program does not obligate the Company to purchase any particular number of shares, and the timing and exact amount of any repurchases will depend on various factors, including the performance of the Company’s stock price, general market and other conditions, applicable legal requirements and other factors. The stock repurchase program has an expiration date of September 18, 2020. The stock repurchase program may be terminated or amended by the Board at any time prior to the expiration date.



“We believe our stock is an attractive investment and repurchasing stock affirms our optimism for the future and offers an excellent means to build long-term value for our shareholders,” stated G. Scott McComb, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company that has elected financial holding company status and is the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 16 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol HLAN. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.

In May 2019, Heartland was ranked #44 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity (“ROE”) as of December 31, 2018. In September 2019, Heartland common stock uplisted to the OTCQX® Best Market after previously trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about (i) future financial and operating results; (ii) Heartland Bank’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts; and (iii) other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” or words of similar meaning generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of Heartland and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Heartland. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results discussed in these forward-looking statements because of possible uncertainties.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) the assumptions and estimates used by Heartland’s management include both assumptions as to certain business decisions that are subject to change and, in many respects, subjective judgment, and thus are susceptible to multiple interpretations and periodic revisions based on actual experience and business developments, and thus, may not be realized; (2) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, may adversely affect the businesses in which Heartland is engaged; (3) changes in the interest rate environment may adversely affect net interest income; (4) continued diversification of assets and adverse changes to credit quality; (5) competition from other financial services companies in Heartland Bank’s markets could adversely affect operations; and (6) an economic slowdown that could adversely affect credit quality and loan originations.

Heartland cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning other matters attributable to Heartland or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Heartland does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.