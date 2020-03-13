SILICON SLOPES, Utah, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the headline “Domo to Host Investor and Financial Analyst Session at Domopalooza 2020” on February 27, 2020 by Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), please note that in the first paragraph of the release, the session time has been changed to 12:30 pm MT, from 1:00 pm MT as previously stated, and in the third paragraph, contact details to participate in the Live session are included. The corrected release follows:



Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Domo Business Cloud, today announced management will host a session for investors and financial analysts at Domopalooza LIVE & On-Demand. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 12:30 pm MT.

A live webcast of the conference presentation will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at http://www.domo.com/IR . If you are interested in participating in the Live session, please contact ir@domo.com

