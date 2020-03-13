JERSEY, Channel Islands, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company (the Company), headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland, today announced the Company will host an investor information conference call and live webcast on March 25, 2020 at 8:00 am Eastern Time.

Face-to-face roadshows scheduled to take place in the United States last week were cancelled due to our decision to limit travel in the current environment. To maintain an ongoing flow of information with investors and analysts, we have decided to offer a virtual information conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

We sincerely believe that the current volatile market does not reflect the current situation within our Company, and look forward to providing you with an update on our recent progress and upcoming milestones and timelines.

The meeting will be held in English and is intended for investors and analysts.

Participants may access the call by dialing 1-877-407-0784 in the U.S. or 1-201-689-8560 outside the U.S. The access code is 13700421. The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at www.quotientbd.com. A replay of this conference call will be available through Wednesday April 1, 2020, 11:59 PM ET by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 outside the U.S. The replay access code is 13700421.

About Quotient Limited

Building on 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that reshape the way diagnostics is practiced. MosaiQ, Quotient’s proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world’s first fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. MosaiQ is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, deliver significant workflow improvements, and operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. Quotient's operations are based in Eysins, Switzerland, Edinburgh, Scotland and Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Contact: Peter Buhler, Chief Financial Officer, peter.buhler@quotientbd.com; +41 22 545 52 26