Folsom, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Contact: 609-561-9000 x4496

Media@sjindustries.com





FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

South Jersey Gas Files Rate Case with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities

FOLSOM, N.J. – Mar. 13, 2020 – South Jersey Gas, a subsidiary of SJI (NYSE: SJI), today filed a petition with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities requesting a revenue increase of approximately $75.3 million to recognize the infrastructure investments made to maintain the safety and reliability of its natural gas delivery system.

Since South Jersey Gas last filed a base rate case in 2017, the Company has made approximately $341 million of net plant additions not currently reflected in rates.



“Investing in improvements to our infrastructure makes it possible for us to continue providing our customers with safe, reliable, affordable natural gas service,” said Dave Robbins, president of South Jersey Gas. “At South Jersey Gas, we have and continue to manage our operations responsibly and effectively to uphold our commitment to our customers to provide exceptional service at reasonable rates.”



The amount customers will pay as a result of this request will depend on the individual usage and the level of increase ultimately approved by the NJBPU.



Customers who have difficulty paying their bills should contact the South Jersey Gas Customer Care Center at 1.888.766.9900 to learn more about assistance programs. Customers can also access valuable savings information on the South Jersey Gas website, including home energy audits, energy efficiency tips and other energy efficiency programs and resources.

About South Jersey Gas

South Jersey Gas, subsidiary of SJI (NYSE:SJI), delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to approximately 397,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem, and portions of Gloucester, Burlington and Camden counties in New Jersey. For more information, visit southjerseygas.com.

###