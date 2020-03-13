New York, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Energy Storage Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819048/?utm_source=GNW
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$27.7 Billion by the year 2025, Residential will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.5 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Residential will reach a market size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$26.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Energy Storage Market-Opportunities and Trends
Invenergy - A Leading Player in the Grid Storage Market
Definition and Type of Energy Storage
Innovations in Residential Energy Storage Space
Major Players
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Grid-scale Energy Storage Gains Traction
Home Battery Energy Storage Marks a New Phase in Residential
Solar Energy Market
Rise in Adoption of Energy Storage Systems by Utilities
Drop in Prices and Improved Technologies Spur Investments in
Energy Storage Market
Lithium Ion Price Trends 2010-2017
Battery Storage Capacity Trends by Region (2006-2016)
The Growing Importance of Energy storage-as-a-service
Advancements in Battery Chemistries Demand More Efficient
Energy Storage
Market Challenges
