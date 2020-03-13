TORONTO, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing is expanding their flexible change policies to assist customers who have concerns about travelling due to the current COVID-19 outbreak.



Customers who booked their vacation prior to March 4, 2020 and did not purchase travel insurance or a Sunwing Worry Free Cancellation Waiver can cancel and receive a future travel voucher in the value of the original package price paid. This policy applies to customers who booked travel for departures between March 14, 2020 and April 30, 2020. Vouchers can be redeemed against future travel for departures up to and including March 31, 2021. All cancellations are subject to an administration fee of $100 per person, which will be collected at the time of cancellation.

In addition, the tour operator is waiving any administration fees associated with the first change for bookings made between March 4 and March 13, 2020. This applies to all new bookings with a departure date from now up to and including June 24, 2020. New travel dates must be specified at the time of change and any change must be requested at least 7 days prior to travel or normal conditions will apply.

For new bookings made between March 14, 2020 and March 31, 2020, the tour operator will allow customers to cancel their bookings and receive a future travel voucher. This applies to all new bookings with departures dates from now up to and including June 24, 2020. A $100 per person change administration fee will apply and any change must be requested at least 7 days prior to travel or normal conditions will apply.

These policies are applicable for regular as well as group bookings. Customers who are looking to make a booking change can do so on the Sunwing website . For more information about COVID-19 and to learn how Sunwing is working to keep their customers and employees safe please visit Sunwing’s FAQ page . For any other questions, please contact Sunwing or contact your travel agent.

*Future travel vouchers are non-transferable, non-refundable and hold no cash value.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine*, non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks, including kids’ choices, the World Famous Original Smoked Meat from the iconic Montreal-based Schwartz’s Deli along with delicious menu options inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. Sunwing supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid. Sunwing matches all donations the Foundation receives through its Spare Change Program on board Sunwing Airlines, no administrative fees are collected and 100% of the proceeds go to charity.

*Service may be unavailable on select flights

For all media enquiries, please contact:

Rachel Goldrick

Senior Corporate Communications Manager

Sunwing Vacations

1-800-387-5602 | media@sunwing.ca

https://www.facebook.com/SunwingVacations

https://twitter.com/SunwingVacay

https://www.instagram.com/sunwingvacations

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzjZ-lcuaqBQH7Sq0u3ru7A