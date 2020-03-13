Pittsburgh, PA, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PITTSBURGH (March 13, 2020) – UPMC Health Plan is committed to continuing to provide our members with world-class information, assessment and treatment related to coronavirus (COVID-19).

“As part of one of the largest integrated health systems in the nation, we at UPMC Health Plan will do everything we can to address this global pandemic,” said Joon Lee, MD, Chief Medical Officer for UPMC Health Plan. “Nothing is more important to us than making certain our members receive the care they need. Last week we announced we are waiving all cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing, which was merely a first step. We will continue to search for and implement new ways to remove all barriers to diagnosis and care, and will continue to educate our members, employer groups, and the community as we learn more about this virus.”

For the next 90 days, until June 15, individuals enrolled in UPMC Health Plan products, including our fully-insured commercial groups, individual ACA Marketplace plans, Medicare Advantage, and HealthChoices programs, as well as self-insured employer group plans that opt into this coverage, we have implemented the following policy changes:

Waive all cost-sharing for COVID-19 Testing —We will cover the full cost of diagnostic tests for COVID-19 for all fully insured members who meet CDC guidelines for testing. Members in fully insured plans will face no co-payment, co-insurance, or deductible for these tests. Self-funded employer groups will have the option of similarly waiving the cost share for these tests.

—We will cover the full cost of diagnostic tests for COVID-19 for all fully insured members who meet CDC guidelines for testing. Members in fully insured plans will face no co-payment, co-insurance, or deductible for these tests. Self-funded employer groups will have the option of similarly waiving the cost share for these tests. Waive Cost-Sharing for Telehealth—We will remove financial barriers that could discourage our members from seeking telehealth services, including through UPMC AnywhereCare. Members will not face deductibles, copayments or cost-sharing of any kind for in-network virtual visits with a health care provider. For members in qualified high deductible plans, certain IRS limits may apply. UPMC Anywhere Care is available 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.

“UPMC AnywhereCare and other telehealth services allow members to see health care professionals quickly and safely,” said Lee. “As new cases of COVID-19 continue to emerge, avoiding contact with others who may be sick has never been more critical. Receiving care any time day or night from the comfort of one’s own home is an effective and important tool to accomplish this end.”

Allow Early Prescription Refills —Members with medical conditions that require prescription drugs should not have to worry about running out of their medications or making additional trips to their pharmacy during this challenging time. UPMC Health Plan will increase member access to medications by waiving early refill limits on prescriptions filled at retail and specialty pharmacies.

—Members with medical conditions that require prescription drugs should not have to worry about running out of their medications or making additional trips to their pharmacy during this challenging time. UPMC Health Plan will increase member access to medications by waiving early refill limits on prescriptions filled at retail and specialty pharmacies. My Health 24/7 Nurse Line —UPMC Health Plan offers members the MyHealth 24/7 Nurse Line. This resource allows UPMC Health Plan members to speak directly with a UPMC nurse, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, when non-emergency care is needed. Our Nurses can offer immediate support and advice regarding specific services members may need to assist with their care needs. UPMC Health Plan members can access the My Health 24/7 Nurse Line by calling 1-866-918-1591.

—UPMC Health Plan offers members the MyHealth 24/7 Nurse Line. This resource allows UPMC Health Plan members to speak directly with a UPMC nurse, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, when non-emergency care is needed. Our Nurses can offer immediate support and advice regarding specific services members may need to assist with their care needs. UPMC Health Plan members can access the Health 24/7 Nurse Line by calling 1-866-918-1591. UPMC LifeSolutions —As more people across the country test positive for the virus, they may need reassurance and to help our members deal with their anxiety regarding their concerns, we are expanding access to UPMC LifeSolutions, a telephonic service dedicated to helping individuals cope with the challenging situations. Specially trained counselors are poised and ready to help our members through this difficult and stressful life event.

—As more people across the country test positive for the virus, they may need reassurance and to help our members deal with their anxiety regarding their concerns, we are expanding access to UPMC LifeSolutions, a telephonic service dedicated to helping individuals cope with the challenging situations. Specially trained counselors are poised and ready to help our members through this difficult and stressful life event. Reliable Education—UPMC Health Plan will update its website with timely, trustworthy information on COVID-19, including useful resources and articles from UPMC doctors and links to other trusted sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This is a time of unprecedented challenge for our community,” said Lee, “and an individual’s health insurer should reduce and not add to those challenges. UPMC Health Plan is committed to doing just that; to keeping our members safe, to keeping our communities informed, and to seeing each of our members through this very scary time.”

For more information about the services UPMC Health Plan provides, you may go to www.upmchealthplan.com. For additional information on the coronavirus, you may go to www.upmc.com.

