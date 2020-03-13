Pittsburgh, PA, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PITTSBURGH (March 13, 2020) – UPMC Health Plan is committed to continuing to provide our members with world-class information, assessment and treatment related to coronavirus (COVID-19).
“As part of one of the largest integrated health systems in the nation, we at UPMC Health Plan will do everything we can to address this global pandemic,” said Joon Lee, MD, Chief Medical Officer for UPMC Health Plan. “Nothing is more important to us than making certain our members receive the care they need. Last week we announced we are waiving all cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing, which was merely a first step. We will continue to search for and implement new ways to remove all barriers to diagnosis and care, and will continue to educate our members, employer groups, and the community as we learn more about this virus.”
For the next 90 days, until June 15, individuals enrolled in UPMC Health Plan products, including our fully-insured commercial groups, individual ACA Marketplace plans, Medicare Advantage, and HealthChoices programs, as well as self-insured employer group plans that opt into this coverage, we have implemented the following policy changes:
“UPMC AnywhereCare and other telehealth services allow members to see health care professionals quickly and safely,” said Lee. “As new cases of COVID-19 continue to emerge, avoiding contact with others who may be sick has never been more critical. Receiving care any time day or night from the comfort of one’s own home is an effective and important tool to accomplish this end.”
“This is a time of unprecedented challenge for our community,” said Lee, “and an individual’s health insurer should reduce and not add to those challenges. UPMC Health Plan is committed to doing just that; to keeping our members safe, to keeping our communities informed, and to seeing each of our members through this very scary time.”
For more information about the services UPMC Health Plan provides, you may go to www.upmchealthplan.com. For additional information on the coronavirus, you may go to www.upmc.com.
UPMC Insurance Services is owned and operated by UPMC, a world-renowned health care provider and insurer based in Pittsburgh, Pa. UPMC Insurance Services – which includes UPMC Health Plan, Workpartners, UPMC for Life, UPMC for You, UPMC for Kids, and Community Care Behavioral Health – offers a full range of health insurance and benefit management services including Medicare, Special Needs, Children's Health Insurance, Medical Assistance, Behavioral Health, Employee Assistance and Workers' Compensation products and services to over 3.7 million members.
