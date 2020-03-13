CLAYTON, Mo., March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FutureFuel Corp . (NYSE: FF) (“FutureFuel”), a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.



Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights (all comparisons are with the fourth quarter of 2018)

Revenues were $20.2 million, down 69.2% from $65.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA was $63.1 million, up 474.0% from $11.0 million

Net income increased to $72.4 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, from $1.8 million, or $0.04 per diluted share.

2019 Financial Highlights (all comparisons are with the year ended December 31, 2018)

Revenues were $205.2 million, down 29.5% from $291.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA was $78.7 million, up 6.1% from $74.2 million

Net income increased to $88.2 million, or $2.02 per diluted share, from $53.2 million, or $1.22 per diluted share.

“We are thankful for the government’s decision to retroactively reinstate the blenders’ tax credit for 2018 and 2019 and for its extension through December 31, 2022. This means that we can now plan with certainty for our biodiesel business for the next three years. The retroactive reinstatement of this credit increased biofuel segment gross profits $57,872 ($26,571 and $31,301 from gallons shipped in 2019 and 2018, respectively). The stability that this measure brings to our operation will allow us to further develop our chemical segment with greater confidence in the years ahead,” said Tom McKinlay, Chief Operating Officer for FutureFuel Corp.

"The 2019 fourth quarter revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and net income was impacted by the accounting treatment of the retroactive reinstatement of the blenders' tax credit passed into law in December 2019 for product physically sold and blended during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. To better understand the current period financials with the prior period financials, see Note 2 of our consolidated financial statements that explains our accounting policy for the blenders' tax credit; Note 3 that summarizes the gross profit impact by year; and Note 16 showing the income tax benefit," said Rose Sparks, Chief Financial Officer of FutureFuel Corp.

2019 Regular Cash Dividends

FutureFuel declared normal quarterly dividends of $0.06 per share for 2020.

Three months ended December 31: Dollar % 2019 2018(1) Change Change Revenues $ 20,177 $ 65,513 $ (45,336 ) (69.2 %) Income from operations $ 59,638 $ 12,803 $ 46,835 365.8 % Net income $ 72,373 $ 1,836 $ 70,537 3841.9 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.65 $ 0.04 $ 1.61 4025.0 % Diluted $ 1.65 $ 0.04 $ 1.61 4025.0 % Capital expenditures (net of customer reimbursements) $ 797 $ 1,011 $ (214 ) (21.2 %) Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,064 $ 10,986 $ 52,078 474.0 % Twelve months ended December 31: Dollar % 2019 2018(1) Change Change Revenues $ 205,226 $ 291,018 $ (85,792 ) (29.5 %) Income from operations $ 65,309 $ 63,439 $ 1,870 2.9 % Net income $ 88,181 $ 53,158 $ 35,023 65.9 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 2.02 $ 1.22 $ 0.80 65.6 % Diluted $ 2.02 $ 1.22 $ 0.80 65.6 % Capital expenditures (net of customer reimbursements) $ 2,243 $ 2,208 $ 35 1.6 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 78,697 $ 74,170 $ 4,527 6.1 %

(1) PRIOR YEAR AMOUNTS HAVE BEEN RECLASSIFIED TO BE CONSISTENT WITH CURRENT YEAR CLASSIFICATIONS.

Financial and operating metrics, which include non-GAAP financial measures, include dollars in thousands, except per share amounts:

FutureFuel Corp.

Certain Financial and Operating Metrics

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Financial Results Q4 2019 versus Q4 2018



Fourth quarter revenue decreased $45,336 primarily from the recognition of rebates owed to customers of $39,423 with the retroactive reinstatement of the 2019 and 2018 BTC in December 2019. Sales volumes declined given market conditions in the agrochemical and performance chemicals within our chemical segment.



Income from operations of $59,638 increased mostly from the $57,872 net benefit of the BTC reinstated for 2019 and 2018, in late December of 2019. See Note 3 of our consolidated financial statements for a detailed discussion.



Net income of $72,373 increased primarily from the benefit of the reinstatement of the BTC and the Small Producer’s Tax Credit for 2019 and 2018 recognized in the fourth quarter 2019 (see Note 16 of the 2019 consolidated financial statements for further details).



Consolidated Financial Results 2019 versus 2018



Consolidated sales revenue decreased $85,792 in 2019 compared to 2018. This decrease primarily resulted from lower sales volumes in both the biofuel and chemical segments and the recognition of customer rebates owed to customers with the retroactive reinstatement of the BTC for 2019 and 2018 in December of 2019.

Income from operations of $65,309 increased primarily from the reinstatement of the biodiesel BTC for 2018 and 2019 in 2019 as compared to the BTC for 2017 in 2018 (see Note 3 of the 2019 consolidated financial statements for further details) offset by decreased volumes in the chemical segment from the agrochemical and energy markets, and iii) the decreased sales volume in the biofuel segment.

FutureFuel reported net income of $88,181, or $2.02 per diluted share, for 2019, compared with net income of $53,158, or $1.22 per diluted share in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 totaled $78,697, up from $74,170 in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was impacted by the change in (gains) losses on marketable securities ($4,619) and $12,011, and the change in income tax (benefit) provision of ($8,386) and $7,019 in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures and intangibles were $6,971 in 2019, compared with $4,867 in 2018. FutureFuel was reimbursed for a portion of these expenditures by certain customers as summarized in the following table.

(Dollars in thousands)

2019 2018 Cash paid for capital expenditures $ 6,971 $ 4,867 Cash received from customers as reimbursement of capital expenditures* $ (4,728 ) $ (2,659 ) Cash paid for capital expenditures, net of customer reimbursements $ 2,243 $ 2,208 *This receipt of cash was reported as an increase in deferred revenue in cash flows from operations.

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities



Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $316,951 as of December 31, 2019, compared with $294,860 as of December 31, 2018.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands)

(Audited)

December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 243,331 $ 214,972 Accounts receivable, inclusive of the blenders' tax credit of $97,295 and $0, and net of allowances for bad debt of $0 114,866 18,138 Inventory 37,573 39,296 Marketable securities 73,620 79,888 Other current assets 11,499 10,036 Total current assets 480,889 362,330 Property, plant and equipment, net 98,597 103,575 Other assets 7,019 5,250 Total noncurrent assets 105,616 108,825 Total Assets $ 586,505 $ 471,155 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Accounts payable, inclusive of the blenders' tax credit rebates due customers of $39,423 and $0 $ 62,554 $ 21,670 Dividends payable 10,498 10,498 Other current liabilities 9,711 7,323 Total current liabilities 82,763 39,491 Deferred revenue – long-term 21,291 20,319 Other noncurrent liabilities 15,353 22,267 Total noncurrent liabilities 36,644 42,586 Total liabilities 119,407 82,077 Commitments and contingencies: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized, 43,743,243 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018 4 4 Accumulated other comprehensive income 296 (20 ) Additional paid in capital 282,166 282,145 Retained earnings 184,632 106,949 Total Stockholders’ Equity 467,098 389,078 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 586,505 $ 471,155

FutureFuel Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended December 31: 2019 2018 Revenue $ 20,177 $ 65,513 Cost of goods sold and distribution (41,968 ) 50,546 Gross profit 62,145 14,967 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 1,643 1,483 Research and development expenses 864 681 2,507 2,164 Income from operations 59,638 12,803 Other income (losses), net 1,460 (6,284 ) Income before income taxes 61,098 6,519 Income tax (benefit) provision (11,275 ) 4,683 Net income $ 72,373 $ 1,836 Earnings per common share Basic $ 1.65 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 1.65 $ 0.04 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 43,743,243 43,743,243 Diluted 43,743,243 43,748,290 Comprehensive Income Net income $ 72,373 $ 1,836 Other comprehensive income (loss) from unrealized net gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities 121 (183 ) Income tax effect (25 ) 39 Total unrealized gains (losses), net of tax 96 (144 ) Comprehensive income $ 72,469 $ 1,692

FutureFuel Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Audited)

Twelve months ended December 31: 2019 2018 Revenue $ 205,226 $ 291,018 Cost of goods sold and distribution 131,087 217,620 Gross profit 74,139 73,398 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 5,639 6,435 Research and development expenses 3,191 3,524 8,830 9,959 Income from operations 65,309 63,439 Other income (losses), net 14,486 (3,262 ) Income before income taxes 79,795 60,177 Income tax (benefit) provision (8,386 ) 7,019 Net income $ 88,181 $ 53,158 Earnings per common share Basic $ 2.02 $ 1.22 Diluted $ 2.02 $ 1.22 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 43,743,243 43,725,333 Diluted 43,744,676 43,731,192 Comprehensive Income Net income $ 88,181 $ 53,158 Other comprehensive income (loss) from unrealized net gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities 400 (229 ) Income tax effect (84 ) 49 Total unrealized gains (losses), net of tax 316 (180 ) Comprehensive income $ 88,497 $ 52,978

FutureFuel Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

(Dollars in thousands)

(Audited)

2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 88,181 $ 53,158 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 12,087 11,227 Amortization of deferred financing costs 144 144 Benefit for deferred income taxes (5,145 ) (1,253 ) Change in fair value of equity securities (6,281 ) 13,238 Change in fair value of derivative instruments (30 ) (2,130 ) Loss (gain) on the sale of investments 1,662 (1,227 ) Stock based compensation 21 357 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (11 ) 41 Noncash interest expense 29 28 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (93,970 ) 5,679 Accounts receivable – related parties (2,758 ) (1,679 ) Inventory 1,723 4,458 Income tax receivable (1,204 ) 79 Prepaid expenses (165 ) (107 ) Accrued interest on marketable securities (33 ) (25 ) Other assets 239 (317 ) Accounts payable 41,453 1,243 Accounts payable – related parties (434 ) 506 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,087 274 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities – related parties 64 - Deferred revenue 1,628 (1,258 ) Other noncurrent liabilities (3,649 ) 3,177 Net cash provided by operating activities 34,638 85,613 Cash flows from investing activities Collateralization of derivative instruments (111 ) 1,680 Purchase of marketable securities (20,131 ) (19,664 ) Proceeds from the sale of marketable securities 31,419 48,235 Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 13 22 Capital expenditures (6,971 ) (4,867 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 4,219 25,406 Cash flows from financing activities Minimum tax withholding on stock options exercised and awards vested - (176 ) Payment of dividends (10,498 ) (10,498 ) Net cash used in financing activities (10,498 ) (10,674 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 28,359 100,345 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 214,972 114,627 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 243,331 $ 214,972 Cash paid for interest $ - $ - Cash paid for income taxes $ 2,372 $ 9,182 Noncash investing and financing activities: Noncash capital expenditures $ 207 $ 420 Noncash operating leases $ 432 $ - Noncash items incurred for dividends $ 10,498 $ 10,498

FutureFuel Corp.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure to Financial Measure

(Dollars in thousands)

(Audited)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income

Three months ended December 31: Twelve months ended December 31: 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 72,373 $ 1,836 $ 88,181 $ 53,158 Depreciation 2,995 2,725 12,087 11,227 Non-cash stock-based compensation - 36 21 357 Interest and dividend income (2,220 ) (2,495 ) (10,050 ) (9,183 ) Non-cash interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs 43 43 173 173 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment - - (11 ) 41 Loss (gain) on derivative instruments 590 (4,580 ) 1,301 (633 ) Loss (gain) on marketable securities 558 8,738 (4,619 ) 12,011 Income tax (benefit) provision (11,275 ) 4,683 (8,386 ) 7,019 Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,064 $ 10,986 $ 78,697 $ 74,170

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities



Twelve months ended December 31: 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 34,638 $ 85,613 Benefit for deferred income taxes 5,145 1,253 Interest and dividend income (10,050 ) (9,183 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (8,386 ) 7,019 Loss (gain) on derivative instruments 1,301 (633 ) Change in fair value of derivative instruments 30 2,130 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net 56,017 (12,030 ) Other 2 1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 78,697 $ 74,170

FutureFuel Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Segment Income

(Dollars in thousands)

(Audited)

Three months ended December 31: Twelve months ended December 31: 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue Custom chemicals $ 20,027 $ 23,281 $ 90,962 $ 97,746 Performance chemicals 2,943 5,217 13,865 19,382 Chemicals revenue $ 22,970 $ 28,498 $ 104,827 $ 117,128 Biofuels revenue (2,793 ) 37,015 100,399 173,890 Total Revenue $ 20,177 $ 65,513 $ 205,226 $ 291,018 Segment gross profit Chemicals $ 6,946 $ 9,516 $ 29,923 $ 33,986 Biofuels 55,199 5,451 44,216 39,412 Total gross profit $ 62,145 $ 14,967 $ 74,139 $ 73,398

Depreciation is allocated to segment cost of goods sold based on plant usage. The total assets and capital expenditures of FutureFuel have not been allocated to individual segments as large portions of these assets are shared to varying degrees by each segment, causing such an allocation to be of little value.