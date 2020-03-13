Highlights Weaknesses in Dissident Stockholders’ Vague Plan and Misrepresentations of Company’s Progress



Recommends Stockholders Vote “FOR” Barnwell’s Slate of Highly Experienced Director Nominees on the WHITE Proxy Card Today

HONOLULU, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (“Barnwell” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: BRN) today published a presentation to its stockholders (available here: http://www.brninc.com/documents/BRN Investor Presentation - 2020-03.pdf), outlining the Company’s history of prudent management, its strong and refreshed board, and its plan to create long-term value for all stockholders. The presentation also enumerates the significant weaknesses, flaws and misrepresentations in the plan and nominees presented by a dissident group of stockholders who are trying to take control of the Company.

At the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on April 3, 2020, the Barnwell Board of Directors (the “Board”) recommends that stockholders support the current Barnwell team and strategy, which is already delivering positive results, by voting the WHITE proxy card “FOR” Barnwell’s seven highly qualified director nominees, six of whom are independent. Stockholders of record as of February 24, 2020, will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

Mr. Alexander Kinzler, Chief Executive Officer of Barnwell, commented, “Barnwell has nominated a strong, refreshed slate of Board nominees, who are committed to continuing the Company’s progress for the long-term benefit of all stockholders. In contrast, two dissident stockholders, who are attempting to take control of this company, have proposed a slate of nominees that puts our progress at risk and a flawed plan to liquidate the company at a low point for the market. We urge all stockholders to vote ‘FOR’ your Board’s nominees on the WHITE proxy card.”

The Company’s presentation lays out multiple reasons for stockholders to vote ‘FOR’ the Barnwell director nominees, including that:

Barnwell has a long history of prudent management of its operations and assets;





Barnwell’s strategy to create long-term value is already having a positive impact;





Barnwell has nominated a strong, refreshed Board committed to creating value for all stockholders;

The dissidents’ slate lacks relevant, additive experience and would put the Company’s progress at risk; and





The dissidents’ plan would crystallize losses at the bottom of the market and is not in the interest of all stockholders.

BARNWELL URGES ALL STOCKHOLDRES TO VOTE FOR ALL OF THE COMPANY’S NOMINEES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS BY VOTING THE WHITE PROXY CARD TODAY.

Do not vote the blue proxy sent to you by the dissidents. Their nominees would potentially risk the Company’s current progress and put into question its current strategy, partnerships and projects. You should discard any blue proxy card that you receive.

If you have any questions, or need assistance in voting your shares on the WHITE proxy card,

please call Barnwell’s proxy solicitor:

Morrow Sodali LLC

(800) 662-5200 (toll-free in North America)

+1 (203) 658-9400 (outside of North America)

BRN@investor.morrowsodali.com

About Barnwell Industries, Inc.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Barnwell” or the “Company”) are principally engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, development, production and sales in Canada; investing in leasehold interests in real estate in Hawaii; and well drilling services and water pumping system installation and repairs in Hawaii.



