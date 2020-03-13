New York, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Duodenoscopes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818963/?utm_source=GNW
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$137 Million by the year 2025, Flexible will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Flexible will reach a market size of US$8.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$11.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818963/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Rising Incidence of Various GI Disorders to Drive the Demand
for Duodenoscopes
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Offers Opportunities for
Duodenoscopes
Increasing Number of ERCP Procedures to Spur Opportunities for
Duodenoscopes
Reducing Infections Related to Duodenoscopes: A Key Focus Area
Terminal Sterilization of Duadenoscope - Providing Improved Safety
Global Competitor Market Shares
Duodenoscopes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technological Advancements Pave the Way for Steady Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Duodenoscopes Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Duodenoscopes Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Duodenoscopes Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Flexible (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in
US$: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Flexible (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Flexible (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Rigid (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Rigid (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Rigid (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Treatment (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Treatment (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Treatment (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Diagnostic (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Diagnostic (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Diagnostic (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Hospitals (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Hospitals (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Clinics (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Clinics (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Clinics (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by
Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Duodenoscopes Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Duodenoscopes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Duodenoscopes Market in the United States by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Duodenoscopes Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Duodenoscopes Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Duodenoscopes Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 30: Duodenoscopes Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Duodenoscopes Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Duodenoscopes Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 33: Duodenoscopes Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Duodenoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Duodenoscopes Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$: 2009-2017
Table 36: Duodenoscopes Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Canadian Duodenoscopes Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Duodenoscopes Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Duodenoscopes Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Canadian Duodenoscopes Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Duodenoscopes Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 42: Canadian Duodenoscopes Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Duodenoscopes: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 44: Duodenoscopes Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Duodenoscopes Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Duodenoscopes in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Japanese Duodenoscopes Market in US$ by Application:
2009-2017
Table 48: Duodenoscopes Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Duodenoscopes in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Japanese Duodenoscopes Market in US$ by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 51: Duodenoscopes Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Duodenoscopes Market Growth Prospects in US$
by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Duodenoscopes Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Duodenoscopes Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Duodenoscopes in US$ by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Duodenoscopes Market Review in China in US$ by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Duodenoscopes Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Chinese Demand for Duodenoscopes in US$ by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 59: Duodenoscopes Market Review in China in US$ by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Duodenoscopes Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Duodenoscopes Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European Duodenoscopes Market Demand Scenario in US$
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 62: Duodenoscopes Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Duodenoscopes Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European Duodenoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 65: Duodenoscopes Market in Europe in US$ by Segment:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European Duodenoscopes Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Duodenoscopes Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ by Application: 2018-2025
Table 68: Duodenoscopes Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: European Duodenoscopes Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Duodenoscopes Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 71: Duodenoscopes Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Duodenoscopes Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 73: Duodenoscopes Market in France by Segment: Estimates
and Projections in US$ for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: French Duodenoscopes Historic Market Scenario in US$
by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 75: French Duodenoscopes Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Duodenoscopes Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ by Application: 2018-2025
Table 77: French Duodenoscopes Historic Market Review in US$ by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: French Duodenoscopes Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Duodenoscopes Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 80: French Duodenoscopes Historic Market Review in US$ by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: French Duodenoscopes Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 82: Duodenoscopes Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: German Duodenoscopes Historic Market Analysis in US$
by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 84: German Duodenoscopes Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Duodenoscopes Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 86: German Duodenoscopes Market in Retrospect in US$ by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Duodenoscopes Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Duodenoscopes Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 89: German Duodenoscopes Market in Retrospect in US$ by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 90: Duodenoscopes Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 91: Italian Duodenoscopes Market Growth Prospects in US$
by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Duodenoscopes Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 93: Italian Duodenoscopes Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: Italian Demand for Duodenoscopes in US$ by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Duodenoscopes Market Review in Italy in US$ by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 96: Italian Duodenoscopes Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Italian Demand for Duodenoscopes in US$ by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 98: Duodenoscopes Market Review in Italy in US$ by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 99: Italian Duodenoscopes Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 100: United Kingdom Market for Duodenoscopes: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Duodenoscopes Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: United Kingdom Duodenoscopes Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Duodenoscopes in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: United Kingdom Duodenoscopes Market in US$ by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Duodenoscopes Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Duodenoscopes in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: United Kingdom Duodenoscopes Market in US$ by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: Duodenoscopes Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 109: Spanish Duodenoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Spanish Duodenoscopes Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$: 2009-2017
Table 111: Duodenoscopes Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Spanish Duodenoscopes Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Duodenoscopes Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2009-2017
Table 114: Spanish Duodenoscopes Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Spanish Duodenoscopes Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Duodenoscopes Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 117: Spanish Duodenoscopes Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 118: Russian Duodenoscopes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Duodenoscopes Market in Russia by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 120: Russian Duodenoscopes Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Russian Duodenoscopes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Duodenoscopes Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 123: Duodenoscopes Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Russian Duodenoscopes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Duodenoscopes Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 126: Duodenoscopes Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 127: Rest of Europe Duodenoscopes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 128: Duodenoscopes Market in Rest of Europe in US$ by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Europe Duodenoscopes Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Europe Duodenoscopes Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2018-2025
Table 131: Duodenoscopes Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Europe Duodenoscopes Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Europe Duodenoscopes Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 134: Duodenoscopes Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Europe Duodenoscopes Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Asia-Pacific Duodenoscopes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 137: Duodenoscopes Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 138: Asia-Pacific Duodenoscopes Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Duodenoscopes Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Duodenoscopes Historic Market Scenario
in US$ by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Duodenoscopes Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Duodenoscopes Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ by Application: 2018-2025
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Duodenoscopes Historic Market Review in
US$ by Application: 2009-2017
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Duodenoscopes Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 145: Duodenoscopes Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Duodenoscopes Historic Market Review in
US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Duodenoscopes Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 148: Duodenoscopes Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 149: Australian Duodenoscopes Historic Market Analysis in
US$ by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 150: Australian Duodenoscopes Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Duodenoscopes Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 152: Australian Duodenoscopes Market in Retrospect in US$
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Duodenoscopes Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Duodenoscopes Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Australian Duodenoscopes Market in Retrospect in US$
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 156: Duodenoscopes Market Share Distribution in Australia
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 157: Indian Duodenoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Indian Duodenoscopes Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$: 2009-2017
Table 159: Duodenoscopes Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 160: Indian Duodenoscopes Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Duodenoscopes Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2009-2017
Table 162: Indian Duodenoscopes Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Indian Duodenoscopes Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Duodenoscopes Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 165: Indian Duodenoscopes Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 166: Duodenoscopes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 167: South Korean Duodenoscopes Historic Market Analysis
in US$ by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 168: Duodenoscopes Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Duodenoscopes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 170: South Korean Duodenoscopes Historic Market Analysis
in US$ by Application: 2009-2017
Table 171: Duodenoscopes Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Duodenoscopes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 173: South Korean Duodenoscopes Historic Market Analysis
in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 174: Duodenoscopes Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 175: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Duodenoscopes:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Duodenoscopes Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 177: Rest of Asia-Pacific Duodenoscopes Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Duodenoscopes in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Rest of Asia-Pacific Duodenoscopes Market in US$ by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 180: Duodenoscopes Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Duodenoscopes in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Rest of Asia-Pacific Duodenoscopes Market in US$ by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 183: Duodenoscopes Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 184: Latin American Duodenoscopes Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$: 2018-2025
Table 185: Duodenoscopes Market in Latin America in US$ by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Latin American Duodenoscopes Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 187: Latin American Duodenoscopes Market Growth Prospects
in US$ by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Duodenoscopes Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 189: Latin American Duodenoscopes Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 190: Latin American Demand for Duodenoscopes in US$ by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Duodenoscopes Market Review in Latin America in US$
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 192: Latin American Duodenoscopes Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Latin American Demand for Duodenoscopes in US$ by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Duodenoscopes Market Review in Latin America in US$
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 195: Latin American Duodenoscopes Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 196: Argentinean Duodenoscopes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 197: Duodenoscopes Market in Argentina in US$ by Segment:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Argentinean Duodenoscopes Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Argentinean Duodenoscopes Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2018-2025
Table 200: Duodenoscopes Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Argentinean Duodenoscopes Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Argentinean Duodenoscopes Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 203: Duodenoscopes Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 204: Argentinean Duodenoscopes Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 205: Duodenoscopes Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates
and Projections in US$ for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Brazilian Duodenoscopes Historic Market Scenario in
US$ by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 207: Brazilian Duodenoscopes Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Duodenoscopes Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ by Application: 2018-2025
Table 209: Brazilian Duodenoscopes Historic Market Review in
US$ by Application: 2009-2017
Table 210: Brazilian Duodenoscopes Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 211: Duodenoscopes Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 212: Brazilian Duodenoscopes Historic Market Review in
US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 213: Brazilian Duodenoscopes Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 214: Duodenoscopes Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Mexican Duodenoscopes Historic Market Analysis in
US$ by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 216: Mexican Duodenoscopes Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Duodenoscopes Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 218: Mexican Duodenoscopes Market in Retrospect in US$ by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 219: Duodenoscopes Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Duodenoscopes Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 221: Mexican Duodenoscopes Market in Retrospect in US$ by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 222: Duodenoscopes Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 223: Rest of Latin America Duodenoscopes Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 224: Duodenoscopes Market in Rest of Latin America by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 225: Rest of Latin America Duodenoscopes Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Rest of Latin America Duodenoscopes Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 227: Duodenoscopes Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 228: Duodenoscopes Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 229: Rest of Latin America Duodenoscopes Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 230: Duodenoscopes Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 231: Duodenoscopes Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 232: The Middle East Duodenoscopes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 233: Duodenoscopes Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$: 2009-2017
Table 234: The Middle East Duodenoscopes Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 235: The Middle East Duodenoscopes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 236: The Middle East Duodenoscopes Historic Market by
Segment in US$: 2009-2017
Table 237: Duodenoscopes Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 238: The Middle East Duodenoscopes Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 239: Duodenoscopes Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application
for 2009-2017
Table 240: The Middle East Duodenoscopes Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 241: The Middle East Duodenoscopes Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 242: Duodenoscopes Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 243: The Middle East Duodenoscopes Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 244: Iranian Market for Duodenoscopes: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 245: Duodenoscopes Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 246: Iranian Duodenoscopes Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 247: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Duodenoscopes in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 248: Iranian Duodenoscopes Market in US$ by Application:
2009-2017
Table 249: Duodenoscopes Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 250: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Duodenoscopes in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 251: Iranian Duodenoscopes Market in US$ by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 252: Duodenoscopes Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 253: Israeli Duodenoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 254: Duodenoscopes Market in Israel in US$ by Segment:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 255: Israeli Duodenoscopes Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 256: Israeli Duodenoscopes Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ by Application: 2018-2025
Table 257: Duodenoscopes Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 258: Israeli Duodenoscopes Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 259: Israeli Duodenoscopes Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 260: Duodenoscopes Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 261: Israeli Duodenoscopes Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 262: Saudi Arabian Duodenoscopes Market Growth Prospects
in US$ by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 263: Duodenoscopes Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 264: Saudi Arabian Duodenoscopes Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 265: Saudi Arabian Demand for Duodenoscopes in US$ by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 266: Duodenoscopes Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 267: Saudi Arabian Duodenoscopes Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 268: Saudi Arabian Demand for Duodenoscopes in US$ by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 269: Duodenoscopes Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 270: Saudi Arabian Duodenoscopes Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 271: Duodenoscopes Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 272: United Arab Emirates Duodenoscopes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 273: Duodenoscopes Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 274: Duodenoscopes Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 275: United Arab Emirates Duodenoscopes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Application: 2009-2017
Table 276: Duodenoscopes Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 277: Duodenoscopes Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 278: United Arab Emirates Duodenoscopes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 279: Duodenoscopes Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 280: Duodenoscopes Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 281: Rest of Middle East Duodenoscopes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 282: Rest of Middle East Duodenoscopes Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 283: Duodenoscopes Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 284: Rest of Middle East Duodenoscopes Market in
Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2009-2017
Table 285: Duodenoscopes Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 286: Duodenoscopes Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 287: Rest of Middle East Duodenoscopes Market in
Retrospect in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 288: Duodenoscopes Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 289: African Duodenoscopes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 290: Duodenoscopes Market in Africa by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 291: African Duodenoscopes Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 292: African Duodenoscopes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 293: Duodenoscopes Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 294: Duodenoscopes Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 295: African Duodenoscopes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 296: Duodenoscopes Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 297: Duodenoscopes Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
FUJIFILM CORPORATION
KARL STORZ ENDOSCOPY-AMERICA
OLYMPUS AMERICA
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
OLYMPUS CORPORATION
CONMED CORPORATION
CUSTOM ULTRASONICS
HOYA CORPORATION (PENTAX MEDICAL)
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818963/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: