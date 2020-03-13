New York, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818948/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$28 Billion by the year 2025, E-CVT will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.6 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, E-CVT will reach a market size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 21.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$10 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818948/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Robust Growth Projected for Electric & Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Competitor
Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Progressive Growth in Electric Vehicles Sales Instigates Fast-
Paced Expansion in Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Breakdown of Electric Vehicle Sales (in %) by Vehicle Type for
the Years 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030
Electric Vehicle Sales as a % of Total Vehicle Sales by Country
for the Year 2018
Top 3 Markets by Total Electric Vehicle Sales for the Year 2018
Policies Bear Major Influence on EV Sales, Giving Impetus to
Driveline Market Growth
Electric Vehicle Related Policies in Selected Regions
Substantial Cost Reductions in EV Ecosystem Encourage Driveline
Market
Robust Spending on EV Charging Infrastructure Favors Driveline
Market Expansion
Global Demand for Electric Vehicle Charging Energy in Billion
kWH by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Active Involvement of Private Sector Augments Market Prospects
Technology Advancements and Innovations Bolster EV Drivetrain
Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 3: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: E-CVT (Transmission) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: E-CVT (Transmission) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: E-CVT (Transmission) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Automatic Transmission (AT) (Transmission) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Automatic Transmission (AT) (Transmission) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 9: Automatic Transmission (AT) (Transmission) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 10: Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) (Transmission)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) (Transmission) Region
Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009
to 2017
Table 12: Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) (Transmission) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) (Vehicle Type) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) (Vehicle Type) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) (Vehicle Type) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) (Vehicle Type)
World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) (Vehicle Type)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009
to 2017
Table 18: Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) (Vehicle Type)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Electric Vehicle (EV) (Vehicle Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Electric Vehicle (EV) (Vehicle Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Electric Vehicle (EV) (Vehicle Type) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Market Share
(in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Transmission: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in the
United States by Transmission: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Breakdown by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in the
United States by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Transmission:
2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Historic Market Review by Transmission in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 30: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Transmission for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 31: Canadian Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Historic Market Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 33: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for
2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Transmission for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Transmission
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Analysis by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Market for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Transmission for the Period
2018-2025
Table 41: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Historic
Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Transmission:
2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
by Transmission: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 43: Chinese Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 44: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Historic
Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicles
Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 47: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Transmission:
2018-2025
Table 50: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Transmission: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Breakdown by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2018-2025
Table 53: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
France by Transmission: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: French Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Transmission:
2009-2017
Table 57: French Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Share Analysis by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
France by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: French Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2009-2017
Table 60: French Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Transmission for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Transmission:
2009-2017
Table 63: German Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Share Breakdown by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2009-2017
Table 66: German Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Transmission for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Transmission:
2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
by Transmission: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 70: Italian Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Electric and Hybrid
Vehicles Driveline: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Transmission for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Transmission for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Analysis by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Electric and Hybrid
Vehicles Driveline: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Transmission: 2018 to
2025
Table 80: Spanish Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Historic Market Review by Transmission in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 81: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Transmission for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Spanish Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 83: Spanish Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Historic Market Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 84: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for
2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Transmission: 2018
to 2025
Table 86: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Russia by Transmission: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 87: Russian Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Share Breakdown by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Russian Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 89: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Russia by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 90: Russian Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Transmission:
2018-2025
Table 92: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Million by Transmission: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Breakdown by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2018-2025
Table 95: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 98: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Asia-Pacific by Transmission: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Transmission:
2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Analysis by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Asia-Pacific by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Transmission for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Transmission:
2009-2017
Table 108: Australian Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Breakdown by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2009-2017
Table 111: Australian Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Transmission: 2018 to
2025
Table 113: Indian Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Historic Market Review by Transmission in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 114: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Transmission for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 115: Indian Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 116: Indian Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Historic Market Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 117: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for
2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Transmission for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Transmission:
2009-2017
Table 120: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 121: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2009-2017
Table 123: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electric and Hybrid
Vehicles Driveline: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Transmission for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Transmission for the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Market Share Analysis by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electric and Hybrid
Vehicles Driveline: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2018-2025
Table 131: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by
Transmission for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Historic
Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by
Transmission: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Market by Transmission: Percentage Breakdown of Sales
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Historic
Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Market by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Transmission:
2018-2025
Table 140: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Transmission: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Breakdown by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Argentinean Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2018-2025
Table 143: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 145: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Brazil by Transmission: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Transmission:
2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Analysis by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Brazil by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 151: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Transmission for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Transmission:
2009-2017
Table 153: Mexican Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Breakdown by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2009-2017
Table 156: Mexican Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Transmission: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Rest of Latin America by Transmission: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Market Share Breakdown by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Rest of Latin America by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 164: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Transmission: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: The Middle East Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Historic Market by Transmission in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 168: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Transmission for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: The Middle East Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Historic Market by Vehicle Type in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 171: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle
Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Transmission for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Transmission
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Iranian Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Analysis by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Iranian Market for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Iranian Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Transmission:
2018-2025
Table 179: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Israel in US$ Million by Transmission: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Breakdown by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Israeli Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2018-2025
Table 182: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Israel in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Transmission for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Historic
Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Transmission:
2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market by Transmission: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Historic
Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Transmission for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Transmission: 2009-2017
Table 192: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Transmission: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Transmission for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Transmission: 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Market Share Breakdown by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 199: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type: 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 202: African Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Transmission: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Africa by Transmission: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 204: African Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Breakdown by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: African Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Africa by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 207: African Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BORGWARNER
CONTINENTAL AG
DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES
DENSO CORPORATION
GKN PLC
HITACHI LTD.
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH
SCHAEFFLER AG
VALEO SA
ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818948/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: