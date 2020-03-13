OTTAWA, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the impact of COVID-19 has expanded, NAV CANADA has taken the necessary measures to ensure that Canada’s air navigation system continues to operate safely and efficiently. The Company has been implementing precautionary measures to protect the integrity of Canada’s air navigation services and the health and safety of employees who operate, maintain and support our company.



As NAV CANADA manages more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian and oceanic airspace, the company plays a vital role in helping people and supplies reach their destinations. To minimize disruptions to our service, NAV CANADA is also in regular contact with its customers and other industry stakeholders to ensure information is shared and acted upon in a timely fashion.

The company has been closely monitoring and following the recommendations of the Public Health Agency of Canada to minimize the risk of exposure and spread of COVID-19. At our facilities across the country, NAV CANADA has implemented a series of precautionary measures to minimize the risk of COVID-19 to our employees.

These include actions such as restricting certain building access, enhancing cleaning and hygiene measures, and enabling and encouraging those who can to work remotely.

The company is monitoring and responding to the evolving impacts of COVID-19 in real time and is continuing, as always, to keep safety as its top priority.

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation. Air traffic management systems developed by NAV CANADA are used by air navigation service providers in countries worldwide.

