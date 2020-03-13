VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSX – SWP) ("Swiss Water" or "the company") announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 9:00 am Pacific Time (12:00 pm Eastern Time). The call can be accessed by dialing: 1-844-602-0380 (toll free) or 1-862-298-0970 (international) approximately five minutes before the call and providing the company name.



A replay will be available through April 3, 2020 at 1-877-481-4010 (toll free) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) passcode: 33625.

The financial results will be released on Thursday, March 19, 2020 after markets close.

About Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.

Swiss Water’s mission is to produce amazing coffee without caffeine. To do that, it employs the proprietary Swiss Water® Process to decaffeinate green coffee, leveraging advanced scientific systems and controls to produce coffee that is 99.9% caffeine free. The Swiss Water® Process is a chemical-free water process for coffee decaffeination and is certified organic by the Organic Crop Improvement Association.

As the world’s only consumer-branded decaffeination process, Swiss Water® is trusted and recognized globally for chemical free, quality decaffeination. Swiss Water® Process decaffeinated green coffees are sold to leading specialty roaster-retailers, specialty coffee importers, commercial coffee roasters, and regional distributors in 60 countries around the world.

