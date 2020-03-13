New York, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autonomous Train Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818536/?utm_source=GNW

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 14.7 Thousand Units by the year 2025, GOA 1 will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 1.2 Thousand Units to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 1.1 Thousand Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, GOA 1 will reach a market size of 1.7 Thousand Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately 4 Thousand Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Alstom SA

American Equipment Company

Beijing Traffic Control Technology Co., Ltd.

Belden, Inc.

Bharat Forge Ltd.

Bombardier, Inc.

CAF, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A

CalAmp Corporation

Crrc Corporation Ltd.

Deuta-Werke GmbH

Deutsche Bahn AG

GE Transportation

Hitachi Ltd.

HollySys Group

Ingeteam Corporacion SA

Intesens SaS

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Siemens AG

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Thales Group

Transmashholding

Tvema

Wabtec Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Introduction to Autonomous Trains

Age of Smart Mobility and Progression towards Autonomous Trains

The Technology in Making of Smart Trains

Difference between Autonomous Trains and Autonomous Cars

Global Competitor Market Shares

Autonomous Train Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Industry Witnesses the Introduction of Autonomous Freight Trains

Autonomous Trains for Passengers and the Hurdles Ahead





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Autonomous Train Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Autonomous Train Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: GOA 1 (Level of Automation) World Market by

Region/Country in Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: GOA 1 (Level of Automation) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: GOA 2 (Level of Automation) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: GOA 2 (Level of Automation) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: GOA 3 (Level of Automation) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: GOA 3 (Level of Automation) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: GOA 4 (Level of Automation) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: GOA 4 (Level of Automation) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Metro/Monorail (Train Type) World Market by

Region/Country in Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Metro/Monorail (Train Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Light Rail (Train Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Light Rail (Train Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 15: High-speed Rail/Bullet Train (Train Type) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in Units by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 16: High-speed Rail/Bullet Train (Train Type) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS

2025

Table 17: Passenger (Application) Worldwide Sales in Units by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: Passenger (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Freight (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 20: Freight (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Autonomous Train Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Industry Status

Consumer Readiness to Transport Freight on Autonomous Trains

Market Analytics

Table 21: United States Autonomous Train Market Estimates and

Projections in Units by Level of Automation: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: United States Autonomous Train Market Share Breakdown

by Level of Automation: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: United States Autonomous Train Market Estimates and

Projections in Units by Train Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: United States Autonomous Train Market Share Breakdown

by Train Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Autonomous Train Latent Demand

Forecasts in Units by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Autonomous Train Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 27: Canadian Autonomous Train Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Level of Automation: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Autonomous Train Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Level of Automation for 2019 and 2025

Table 29: Canadian Autonomous Train Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Train Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Autonomous Train Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Train Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 31: Canadian Autonomous Train Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Units by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Autonomous Train Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Test Drive Launches for Driverless Trains

Market Analytics

Table 33: Japanese Market for Autonomous Train: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Units by Level of Automation for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 34: Japanese Autonomous Train Market Share Analysis by

Level of Automation: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: Japanese Market for Autonomous Train: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Units by Train Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 36: Japanese Autonomous Train Market Share Analysis by

Train Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Autonomous Train in Units by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Autonomous Train Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 39: Chinese Autonomous Train Market Growth Prospects in

Units by Level of Automation for the Period 2018-2025

Table 40: Chinese Autonomous Train Market by Level of

Automation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 41: Chinese Autonomous Train Market Growth Prospects in

Units by Train Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 42: Chinese Autonomous Train Market by Train Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 43: Chinese Demand for Autonomous Train in Units by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Chinese Autonomous Train Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Autonomous Train Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 45: European Autonomous Train Market Demand Scenario in

Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 46: European Autonomous Train Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 47: European Autonomous Train Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Level of Automation: 2018-2025

Table 48: European Autonomous Train Market Share Breakdown by

Level of Automation: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Autonomous Train Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Train Type: 2018-2025

Table 50: European Autonomous Train Market Share Breakdown by

Train Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 51: European Autonomous Train Addressable Market

Opportunity in Units by Application: 2018-2025

Table 52: European Autonomous Train Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Market Overview

Exhibit: The Timeline for Autonomous Trains

Market Analytics

Table 53: Autonomous Train Market in France by Level of

Automation: Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period

2018-2025

Table 54: French Autonomous Train Market Share Analysis by

Level of Automation: 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Autonomous Train Market in France by Train Type:

Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: French Autonomous Train Market Share Analysis by

Train Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: Autonomous Train Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in Units by Application: 2018-2025

Table 58: French Autonomous Train Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 59: Autonomous Train Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Units by Level of Automation for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 60: German Autonomous Train Market Share Breakdown by

Level of Automation: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Autonomous Train Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Units by Train Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Autonomous Train Market Share Breakdown by

Train Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 63: Autonomous Train Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 64: Autonomous Train Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 65: Italian Autonomous Train Market Growth Prospects in

Units by Level of Automation for the Period 2018-2025

Table 66: Italian Autonomous Train Market by Level of

Automation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 67: Italian Autonomous Train Market Growth Prospects in

Units by Train Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Italian Autonomous Train Market by Train Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 69: Italian Demand for Autonomous Train in Units by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 70: Italian Autonomous Train Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 71: United Kingdom Market for Autonomous Train: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Level of Automation

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 72: United Kingdom Autonomous Train Market Share Analysis

by Level of Automation: 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Autonomous Train: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Train Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Autonomous Train Market Share Analysis

by Train Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 75: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Autonomous Train in Units by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 76: Autonomous Train Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Russia Commences Autonomous Train Project

Poland Eyes Development of Autonomous Trains

Market Analytics

Table 77: Rest of Europe Autonomous Train Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Level of Automation: 2018-2025

Table 78: Rest of Europe Autonomous Train Market Share

Breakdown by Level of Automation: 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Rest of Europe Autonomous Train Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Train Type: 2018-2025

Table 80: Rest of Europe Autonomous Train Market Share

Breakdown by Train Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 81: Rest of Europe Autonomous Train Addressable Market

Opportunity in Units by Application: 2018-2025

Table 82: Rest of Europe Autonomous Train Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 83: Autonomous Train Market in Asia-Pacific by Level of

Automation: Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period

2018-2025

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Autonomous Train Market Share Analysis

by Level of Automation: 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Autonomous Train Market in Asia-Pacific by Train

Type: Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period

2018-2025

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Autonomous Train Market Share Analysis

by Train Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 87: Autonomous Train Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in Units by Application: 2018-2025

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Autonomous Train Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Australia Leads the Race

Market Analytics

Table 89: Rest of World Autonomous Train Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Level of Automation: 2018 to 2025

Table 90: Autonomous Train Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Level of Automation for 2019 and

2025

Table 91: Rest of World Autonomous Train Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Train Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Autonomous Train Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Train Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 93: Rest of World Autonomous Train Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Units by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 94: Rest of World Autonomous Train Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

