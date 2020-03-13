New York, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autonomous Tractors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818535/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 18.3 Thousand Units by the year 2025, Up to 30 HP will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 26.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 1.3 Thousand Units to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 1.9 Thousand Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Up to 30 HP will reach a market size of 1.6 Thousand Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 22.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately 6.9 Thousand Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AG Leader Technology

AGCO Corporation

Autonomous Tractor Corporation

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company

Dutch Power Company

Kubota Corporation

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Raven Industries, Inc.

Trimble, Inc.

YANMAR Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818535/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Autonomous Tractors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Autonomous Tractors Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Autonomous Tractors Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Up to 30 HP (Power Output) World Market by

Region/Country in Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Up to 30 HP (Power Output) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: 31-100 HP (Power Output) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: 31-100 HP (Power Output) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: 101 HP & Above (Power Output) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: 101 HP & Above (Power Output) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Tillage (Crop Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Tillage (Crop Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Seed Sowing (Crop Type) World Market by

Region/Country in Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Seed Sowing (Crop Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Harvesting (Crop Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Harvesting (Crop Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 15: Other Crop Types (Crop Type) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in Units by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: Other Crop Types (Crop Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Autonomous Tractors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 17: United States Autonomous Tractors Market Estimates

and Projections in Units by Power Output: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: United States Autonomous Tractors Market Share

Breakdown by Power Output: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: United States Autonomous Tractors Market Estimates

and Projections in Units by Crop Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: United States Autonomous Tractors Market Share

Breakdown by Crop Type: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 21: Canadian Autonomous Tractors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Power Output: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: Autonomous Tractors Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Power Output for 2019 and 2025

Table 23: Canadian Autonomous Tractors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Crop Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Autonomous Tractors Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Crop Type for 2019 and 2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Market for Autonomous Tractors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Units by Power Output for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Japanese Autonomous Tractors Market Share Analysis by

Power Output: 2019 VS 2025

Table 27: Japanese Market for Autonomous Tractors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Units by Crop Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 28: Japanese Autonomous Tractors Market Share Analysis by

Crop Type: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 29: Chinese Autonomous Tractors Market Growth Prospects

in Units by Power Output for the Period 2018-2025

Table 30: Chinese Autonomous Tractors Market by Power Output:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 31: Chinese Autonomous Tractors Market Growth Prospects

in Units by Crop Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Chinese Autonomous Tractors Market by Crop Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Autonomous Tractors Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 33: European Autonomous Tractors Market Demand Scenario

in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 34: European Autonomous Tractors Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: European Autonomous Tractors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Power Output: 2018-2025

Table 36: European Autonomous Tractors Market Share Breakdown

by Power Output: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: European Autonomous Tractors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Crop Type: 2018-2025

Table 38: European Autonomous Tractors Market Share Breakdown

by Crop Type: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 39: Autonomous Tractors Market in France by Power Output:

Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period 2018-2025

Table 40: French Autonomous Tractors Market Share Analysis by

Power Output: 2019 VS 2025

Table 41: Autonomous Tractors Market in France by Crop Type:

Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period 2018-2025

Table 42: French Autonomous Tractors Market Share Analysis by

Crop Type: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 43: Autonomous Tractors Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Units by Power Output for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 44: German Autonomous Tractors Market Share Breakdown by

Power Output: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: Autonomous Tractors Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Units by Crop Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 46: German Autonomous Tractors Market Share Breakdown by

Crop Type: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 47: Italian Autonomous Tractors Market Growth Prospects

in Units by Power Output for the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: Italian Autonomous Tractors Market by Power Output:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 49: Italian Autonomous Tractors Market Growth Prospects

in Units by Crop Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Italian Autonomous Tractors Market by Crop Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 51: United Kingdom Market for Autonomous Tractors: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Power Output for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 52: United Kingdom Autonomous Tractors Market Share

Analysis by Power Output: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: United Kingdom Market for Autonomous Tractors: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Crop Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 54: United Kingdom Autonomous Tractors Market Share

Analysis by Crop Type: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Autonomous Tractors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Units by Power Output: 2018-2025

Table 56: Rest of Europe Autonomous Tractors Market Share

Breakdown by Power Output: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: Rest of Europe Autonomous Tractors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Units by Crop Type: 2018-2025

Table 58: Rest of Europe Autonomous Tractors Market Share

Breakdown by Crop Type: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 59: Autonomous Tractors Market in Asia-Pacific by Power

Output: Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period

2018-2025

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Autonomous Tractors Market Share

Analysis by Power Output: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Autonomous Tractors Market in Asia-Pacific by Crop

Type: Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Autonomous Tractors Market Share

Analysis by Crop Type: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 63: Rest of World Autonomous Tractors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Units by Power Output: 2018 to 2025

Table 64: Autonomous Tractors Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Power Output for 2019

and 2025

Table 65: Rest of World Autonomous Tractors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Units by Crop Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 66: Autonomous Tractors Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Crop Type for 2019 and

2025





IV. COMPETITION



AG LEADER TECHNOLOGY

AGCO CORPORATION

AUTONOMOUS TRACTOR CORPORATION

CNH INDUSTRIAL NV

DEERE & COMPANY

DUTCH POWER COMPANY

KUBOTA CORPORATION

MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA

RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.

TRIMBLE

YANMAR

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818535/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001