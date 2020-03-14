New York, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Fuel Cell System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818497/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 205.2 Thousand Units by the year 2025, Polymer Electronic Membrane Fuel Cell will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 70.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 5.2 Thousand Units to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 10.6 Thousand Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polymer Electronic Membrane Fuel Cell will reach a market size of 12.2 Thousand Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 60.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately 36.4 Thousand Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818497/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Automotive Fuel Cell System: An Overview
Passenger Cars: The Largest and Fastest Growing Segment, by
Vehicle Type
Asia-Pacific: Dominating the Auto Fuel Cell Market Globally
Automotive Fuel Cell Market in North America: An Insight
China to Reduce Conventional Fuel Emissions by 2025
Fuel Cells: A Market Overview
Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC) Market: An Insider
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Fuel Cell System Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles Market: Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Sales by Leading Players
Global Fuel Cell Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales
by Leading Players
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Belligerent Strategic Alliances: New Trend among Market Players
Strong Investment and Fast Growth in End-Use Industries Drives
Demand for MCFCs
Enhanced Driving Range and Better Fuel Efficiency Drives the
Market for Automotive Fuel Cells
Capacity to Refuel at Faster Rate Sparks Demand for the Market
Rise in Demand for Fuel Cell Vehicles in Transportation Sector
Offer Great Market Opportunity
Highly Flammable Nature of Fuel Cells: A Major Constraint
Complexity in Detecting Hydrogen Leakages Limits the Market Growth
Need to Reduce Air Pollutant and Greenhouse Gas Emissions Bodes
Well for the Market
High Cost of Hydrogen-Powered Fuel Cell Vehicle: A Key Challenge
Escalated Demand for HEVs and BEVs Pose a Challenge to the Market
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Automotive Fuel Cell System: An Introduction
Description and Purpose
History
Applications
Hydrogen Infrastructure
Environmental Impact
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Fuel Cell System Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Polymer Electronic Membrane Fuel Cell (Electrolyte
Type) World Market by Region/Country in Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Polymer Electronic Membrane Fuel Cell (Electrolyte
Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (Electrolyte Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (Electrolyte Type) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Passenger Car (Vehicle Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Passenger Car (Vehicle Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: LCV (Vehicle Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: LCV (Vehicle Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: HCV (Vehicle Type) World Market by Region/Country in
Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: HCV (Vehicle Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Fuel Processor (Component) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Fuel Processor (Component) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: Fuel Stack (Component) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in Units by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Fuel Stack (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Power Conditioner (Component) World Market by
Region/Country in Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Power Conditioner (Component) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Automotive Fuel Cell System Market
Estimates and Projections in Units by Electrolyte Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 20: United States Automotive Fuel Cell System Market
Share Breakdown by Electrolyte Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: United States Automotive Fuel Cell System Market
Estimates and Projections in Units by Vehicle Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 22: United States Automotive Fuel Cell System Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: United States Automotive Fuel Cell System Market
Estimates and Projections in Units by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: United States Automotive Fuel Cell System Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Units by Electrolyte Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Automotive Fuel Cell System Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Electrolyte Type for
2019 and 2025
Table 27: Canadian Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Units by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Automotive Fuel Cell System Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2019
and 2025
Table 29: Canadian Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Units by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Automotive Fuel Cell System Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and
2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Automotive Fuel Cell System:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Electrolyte
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Japanese Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share
Analysis by Electrolyte Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: Japanese Market for Automotive Fuel Cell System:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Vehicle Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 34: Japanese Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: Japanese Market for Automotive Fuel Cell System:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 36: Japanese Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Growth
Prospects in Units by Electrolyte Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Chinese Automotive Fuel Cell System Market by
Electrolyte Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and
2025
Table 39: Chinese Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Growth
Prospects in Units by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 40: Chinese Automotive Fuel Cell System Market by Vehicle
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 41: Chinese Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Growth
Prospects in Units by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 42: Chinese Automotive Fuel Cell System Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Fuel Cell System Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Demand
Scenario in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: European Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: European Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Units by Electrolyte Type: 2018-2025
Table 46: European Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share
Breakdown by Electrolyte Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: European Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Units by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025
Table 48: European Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Units by Component: 2018-2025
Table 50: European Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 51: Automotive Fuel Cell System Market in France by
Electrolyte Type: Estimates and Projections in Units for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 52: French Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share
Analysis by Electrolyte Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: Automotive Fuel Cell System Market in France by
Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period
2018-2025
Table 54: French Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Automotive Fuel Cell System Market in France by
Component: Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: French Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 57: Automotive Fuel Cell System Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by Electrolyte Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 58: German Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share
Breakdown by Electrolyte Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Automotive Fuel Cell System Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by Vehicle Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 60: German Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Automotive Fuel Cell System Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 63: Italian Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Growth
Prospects in Units by Electrolyte Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 64: Italian Automotive Fuel Cell System Market by
Electrolyte Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and
2025
Table 65: Italian Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Growth
Prospects in Units by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 66: Italian Automotive Fuel Cell System Market by Vehicle
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 67: Italian Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Growth
Prospects in Units by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Italian Automotive Fuel Cell System Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 69: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Fuel Cell
System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by
Electrolyte Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 70: United Kingdom Automotive Fuel Cell System Market
Share Analysis by Electrolyte Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Fuel Cell
System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 72: United Kingdom Automotive Fuel Cell System Market
Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Fuel Cell
System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: United Kingdom Automotive Fuel Cell System Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 75: Rest of Europe Automotive Fuel Cell System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Electrolyte Type: 2018-2025
Table 76: Rest of Europe Automotive Fuel Cell System Market
Share Breakdown by Electrolyte Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 77: Rest of Europe Automotive Fuel Cell System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025
Table 78: Rest of Europe Automotive Fuel Cell System Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Rest of Europe Automotive Fuel Cell System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Component: 2018-2025
Table 80: Rest of Europe Automotive Fuel Cell System Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 81: Automotive Fuel Cell System Market in Asia-Pacific by
Electrolyte Type: Estimates and Projections in Units for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share
Analysis by Electrolyte Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: Automotive Fuel Cell System Market in Asia-Pacific by
Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period
2018-2025
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Automotive Fuel Cell System Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period
2018-2025
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 87: Rest of World Automotive Fuel Cell System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Electrolyte Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 88: Automotive Fuel Cell System Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Electrolyte Type for
2019 and 2025
Table 89: Rest of World Automotive Fuel Cell System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 90: Automotive Fuel Cell System Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2019
and 2025
Table 91: Rest of World Automotive Fuel Cell System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Automotive Fuel Cell System Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and
2025
IV. COMPETITION
APTIV PLC
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS
CERES POWER HOLDINGS PLC
DAIMLER AG
HONDA MOTOR
HYDROGENICS CORPORATION
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
ITM POWER PLC
NISSAN MOTOR
NEDSTACK FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGY BV
NUVERA FUEL CELLS
PANASONIC CORPORATION
PLUG POWER
TOSHIBA CORPORATION
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
CUMMINS, INC.
DOOSAN FUEL CELL AMERICA, INC.
SFC ENERGY AG
TOSHIBA INDIA PVT.
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
WATT FUEL CELL CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818497/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: