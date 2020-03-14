New York, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Acaricides Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818260/?utm_source=GNW

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$118 Million by the year 2025, Organochlorine Acaricides will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Organochlorine Acaricides will reach a market size of US$4.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$38.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

Bayer AG

DowDuPont, Inc.

FMC Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818260/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Acaricides Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Acaricides: Vital for Controlling Ticks and Mites

Acaricides Market: Growing Need to Control Ticks and Mites in

Crops and Livestock Fuels Growth

Agriculture and Animal Husbandry: Major Application Markets for

Acaricides

Asia-Pacific: A Lucrative Market for Acaricides

Acaricides Market by Type

Competition

Global Acaricides Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Leading Players for 2018





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Need to Reduce Production Losses due to Tick-Borne Diseases

Drives Growth in the Global Acaricides Market

Economic Burden of Tick Attacks on Livestock: Significance of

Acaricides

Increasing Livestock Production amidst Growing Demand for Meat

Products Translates - A Positive Scenario for Acaricides

Production Growth of Meat by Type of Meat - Percentage Growth

Rate (%) of Production for Sheep Meat, Poultry, Pigmeat and

Beef & Veal for the Period 2015 through 2025

Agricultural Acaricides Market: Increase in Tick and Mite

Attacks Fuels Growth

Increasing Incidence of Mite Attacks on Crops and Need to

Reduce Losses Sustains Market Growth

A Glance at Select Crop Mites

Ban on Few Acaricides Affects Market

Emerging Trends to Positively Influence Acaricides Market

Resistance to Acaricides - A Key Concern

Product Overview

Introduction to Ticks

Acaricides: A Definition

Recent Industry Activity

Chengdu Newsun Crop Science Introduces PLACARY Acaricide

Global Lyme Alliance Partners with Manus Bio to Expedite

Development of Nontoxic Acaricide





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Acaricides Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Acaricides Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Acaricides Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Organochlorine Acaricides (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Organochlorine Acaricides (Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Organochlorine Acaricides (Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Organophosphorus Acaricides (Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Organophosphorus Acaricides (Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Organophosphorus Acaricides (Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Natural Sources Acaricides (Segment) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Natural Sources Acaricides (Segment) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Natural Sources Acaricides (Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Other Segments (Segment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Other Segments (Segment) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Agriculture (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Agriculture (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Agriculture (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Animal Husbandry (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Animal Husbandry (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Animal Husbandry (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Household Applications (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Household Applications (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Household Applications (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Acaricides Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

North America: An Insight into Acaricides Market

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Acaricides Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Acaricides Market in the United States by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Acaricides Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Acaricides Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Acaricides Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 33: Acaricides Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Acaricides Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Acaricides Historic Market Review by Segment

in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 36: Acaricides Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Canadian Acaricides Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Acaricides Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Acaricides Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Acaricides: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Acaricides Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Acaricides Market Share Analysis by Segment:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Acaricides in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Japanese Acaricides Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 45: Acaricides Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Acaricides Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Acaricides Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Acaricides Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Acaricides in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Acaricides Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Acaricides Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Acaricides Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Acaricides Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Acaricides Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European Acaricides Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Acaricides Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 56: Acaricides Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Acaricides Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Acaricides Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 59: Acaricides Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: European Acaricides Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Acaricides Market in France by Segment: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: French Acaricides Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Acaricides Market Share Analysis by Segment:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Acaricides Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Acaricides Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Acaricides Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Acaricides Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: German Acaricides Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Acaricides Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Acaricides Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 71: German Acaricides Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Acaricides Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Acaricides Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Acaricides Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Acaricides Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Italian Demand for Acaricides in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Acaricides Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Acaricides Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Acaricides: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Acaricides Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Acaricides Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Acaricides in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Acaricides Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Acaricides Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Acaricides Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Acaricides Historic Market Review by Segment

in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 87: Acaricides Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Spanish Acaricides Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Acaricides Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish Acaricides Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Acaricides Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Acaricides Market in Russia by Segment: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Acaricides Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Russian Acaricides Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Acaricides Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 96: Acaricides Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Acaricides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 98: Acaricides Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Acaricides Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Acaricides Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 101: Acaricides Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Acaricides Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Acaricides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 104: Acaricides Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Acaricides Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Acaricides Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Acaricides Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Acaricides Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Acaricides Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Acaricides Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Acaricides Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Asia-Pacific: A High Growth Acaricides Market

Market Analytics

Table 112: Acaricides Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Acaricides Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Acaricides Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Acaricides Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Acaricides Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Acaricides Market Share Distribution in Australia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 118: Indian Acaricides Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Acaricides Historic Market Review by Segment

in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 120: Acaricides Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Indian Acaricides Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Acaricides Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 123: Indian Acaricides Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Acaricides Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Acaricides Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 126: Acaricides Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Acaricides Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Acaricides Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 129: Acaricides Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Acaricides: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Acaricides Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Acaricides Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Acaricides in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Acaricides Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Acaricides Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Acaricides Market in Latin America - An Overview

Argentina Imposes Ban on Dichlorvos-based Acaricides

Market Analytics

Table 136: Latin American Acaricides Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 137: Acaricides Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Acaricides Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Acaricides Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Acaricides Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Acaricides Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Demand for Acaricides in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Acaricides Market Review in Latin America in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Acaricides Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Acaricides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 146: Acaricides Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Acaricides Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Argentinean Acaricides Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 149: Acaricides Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Acaricides Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 151: Acaricides Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Acaricides Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Acaricides Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Acaricides Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Acaricides Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Acaricides Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 157: Acaricides Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Acaricides Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Acaricides Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Acaricides Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Acaricides Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 162: Acaricides Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Acaricides Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Acaricides Market in Rest of Latin America by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Acaricides Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Acaricides Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Acaricides Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 168: Acaricides Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Acaricides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 170: Acaricides Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Acaricides Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Acaricides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: The Middle East Acaricides Historic Market by

Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 174: Acaricides Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Acaricides Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Acaricides Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Acaricides Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Acaricides: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Acaricides Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Acaricides Market Share Analysis by Segment:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Acaricides in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Iranian Acaricides Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 183: Acaricides Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Acaricides Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 185: Acaricides Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Acaricides Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Israeli Acaricides Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 188: Acaricides Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Acaricides Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Acaricides Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Acaricides Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Acaricides Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Acaricides in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Acaricides Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Acaricides Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Acaricides Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Acaricides Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 198: Acaricides Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Acaricides Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Acaricides Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Acaricides Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Acaricides Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Acaricides Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Acaricides Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Acaricides Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Acaricides Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 207: Acaricides Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 208: African Acaricides Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Acaricides Market in Africa by Segment: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 210: African Acaricides Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: African Acaricides Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Acaricides Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 213: Acaricides Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



BASF SE

BAYER AG

FMC CORPORATION

ADAMA AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS

AGSIN PTE.

BAYER CROPSCIENCE LIMITED

DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.

HANGZHOU TIANLONG BIOTECHNOLOGY

INDOFIL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

MERCK, INC.

MONSANTO COMPANY

NIHON NOHYAKU CO., LTD.

NIPPON SODA

NISSAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES

NUFARM LIMITED

SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO., LTD

SYNGENTA AG

TATA CHEMICALS LIMITED

OAT AGRIO CO.

ACARICIDE INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

HEFEI LONGBIN CHEMISTRY CO., LTD.

SYNGENTA AUSTRALIA PTY. LTD.

VAPCO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818260/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001