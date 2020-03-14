New York, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Epigenetics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817986/?utm_source=GNW

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.3 Billion by the year 2025, Reagents will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 21.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$609.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$770.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Reagents will reach a market size of US$654.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abcam PLC

Active Motif, Inc.

CellCentric

Diagenode SA

Eisai Co., Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Illumina, Inc.

MilliporeSigma

Novartis International AG

Oncolys BioPharma Inc.

QIAGEN GmbH

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Valirx Plc

Zymo Research Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817986/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Product Overview

Epigenetics: A Prelude

US to Dominate the Epigenetics Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Epigenetics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Prominence of Epigenetics Led Diagnostics

New Innovations and Techniques in Epigenetics

New Epigenetics Research Findings Creating Problems





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Epigenetics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Epigenetics Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Epigenetics Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Reagents (Product) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Reagents (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Reagents (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Kits (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Kits (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Kits (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Instruments (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Instruments (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Instruments (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Enzymes (Product) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Enzymes (Product) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Enzymes (Product) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Services (Product) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Services (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Services (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: DNA Methylation (Technology) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: DNA Methylation (Technology) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: DNA Methylation (Technology) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Histone Methylation (Technology) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 23: Histone Methylation (Technology) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Histone Methylation (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Histone Acetylation (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Histone Acetylation (Technology) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Histone Acetylation (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 28: Large Non - Coding RNA (Technology) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Large Non - Coding RNA (Technology) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Large Non - Coding RNA (Technology) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: MicroRNA Modification (Technology) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: MicroRNA Modification (Technology) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 33: MicroRNA Modification (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 34: Chromatin Structures (Technology) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 35: Chromatin Structures (Technology) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 36: Chromatin Structures (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Oncology (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through

2025

Table 38: Oncology (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Oncology (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Non - Oncology (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Non - Oncology (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 42: Non - Oncology (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Epigenetics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: United States Epigenetics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Epigenetics Market in the United States by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: United States Epigenetics Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Epigenetics Market in US$ Million in the United

States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 47: United States Epigenetics Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 48: United States Epigenetics Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: United States Epigenetics Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Epigenetics Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 51: Epigenetics Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 52: Canadian Epigenetics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Canadian Epigenetics Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 54: Epigenetics Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: Epigenetics Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Million

by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 56: Epigenetics Market in Canada: Historic Review in US$

Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Canadian Epigenetics Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Canadian Epigenetics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Epigenetics Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 60: Canadian Epigenetics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 61: Japanese Market for Epigenetics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Epigenetics Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: Japanese Epigenetics Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Epigenetics

Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 65: Epigenetics Market in Japan in US$ Million by

Technology: 2009-2017

Table 66: Japanese Epigenetics Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Epigenetics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Japanese Epigenetics Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Epigenetics Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 70: Chinese Epigenetics Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Epigenetics Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 72: Chinese Epigenetics Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Epigenetics Market Estimates and Forecasts in China

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 74: Chinese Epigenetics Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 75: Epigenetics Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Chinese Demand for Epigenetics in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Epigenetics Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Chinese Epigenetics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Epigenetics Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 79: European Epigenetics Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 80: Epigenetics Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: European Epigenetics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: European Epigenetics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 83: Epigenetics Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: European Epigenetics Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: European Epigenetics Market Assessment in US$ Million

by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 86: European Epigenetics Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 87: Epigenetics Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: European Epigenetics Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 89: Epigenetics Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 90: European Epigenetics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 91: Epigenetics Market in France by Product: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: French Epigenetics Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 93: French Epigenetics Market Share Analysis by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: French Epigenetics Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 95: French Epigenetics Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 96: French Epigenetics Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Epigenetics Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 98: French Epigenetics Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 99: French Epigenetics Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 100: Epigenetics Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 101: German Epigenetics Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 102: German Epigenetics Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: German Epigenetics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 104: Epigenetics Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: German Epigenetics Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Epigenetics Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: German Epigenetics Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Epigenetics Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 109: Italian Epigenetics Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Epigenetics Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 111: Italian Epigenetics Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Epigenetics Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 113: Italian Epigenetics Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 114: Epigenetics Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 115: Italian Demand for Epigenetics in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Epigenetics Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Italian Epigenetics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Epigenetics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Epigenetics Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 120: United Kingdom Epigenetics Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Epigenetics Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 122: Epigenetics Market in the United Kingdom in US$

Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 123: United Kingdom Epigenetics Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Epigenetics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: United Kingdom Epigenetics Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 126: Epigenetics Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 127: Rest of Europe Epigenetics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 128: Epigenetics Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Europe Epigenetics Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Rest of Europe Epigenetics Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 131: Rest of Europe Epigenetics Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 132: Epigenetics Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Rest of Europe Epigenetics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 134: Epigenetics Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Europe Epigenetics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Epigenetics Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 137: Asia-Pacific Epigenetics Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 138: Asia-Pacific Epigenetics Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Asia-Pacific Epigenetics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 140: Asia-Pacific Epigenetics Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 141: Asia-Pacific Epigenetics Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Epigenetics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 143: Asia-Pacific Epigenetics Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 144: Asia-Pacific Epigenetics Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 145: Rest of World Epigenetics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 146: Rest of World Epigenetics Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 147: Epigenetics Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 148: Epigenetics Market Analysis in Rest of World in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 149: Epigenetics Market in Rest of World: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Rest of World Epigenetics Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Rest of World Epigenetics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 152: Epigenetics Market in Rest of World: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 153: Rest of World Epigenetics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ABCAM PLC

ACTIVE MOTIF

CELLCENTRIC

DIAGENODE SA

EISAI CO.

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG

ILLUMINA

MILLIPORESIGMA

NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG

QIAGEN GMBH

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

VALIRX PLC

ZYMO RESEARCH CORPORATION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817986/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001