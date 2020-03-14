New York, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Olive Oil Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817646/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.8 Billion by the year 2025, Processed Olive Oil will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$130.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$105.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Processed Olive Oil will reach a market size of US$488.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ACEITES LA MASiA

BETIS Products LLC

Borges Branded Foods SLU

Carbonell

Deoleo SA

GALLO

Grup Pons

Grupo Ybarra Alimentacion SL

Jaencoop Grupo

Maeva Group (Mozambique)

Minerva SA

Mueloliva y Minerva SL

PT Sari Agrotama Persada

Sovena Group







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817646/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



An Introduction to Olive Oil

Benefits

A Prelude to Olive Oil Market

Olive Oil Market in the United States

Olive Oil Market in India

Olive Oil Market Overview

Food and Beverages Segment to Dominate the Olive Oil Market

Key Players in the Olive Oil Market

Olive Oil Market Statistics

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market Overview

Global Competitor Market Shares

Market Share by Applications

Market Share by Key Players

Olive Oil Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

Virgin Olive Oil (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Key

Players: 2018 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Olive Oil Market Trends and Drivers

Growing Adoption of Olive Oil in the Cosmetic Industry is

Driving the Market

Olive Oil: Significant Pharmaceutical Effects and Health Benefits

Olive Oil Market Challenges





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Olive Oil Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Olive Oil Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Olive Oil Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Processed Olive Oil (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Processed Olive Oil (Product) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Processed Olive Oil (Product) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Virgin Olive Oil (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Virgin Olive Oil (Product) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Virgin Olive Oil (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Food & Beverage (Application) Global Market Estimates

& Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Food & Beverage (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Food & Beverage (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Personal Care (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Personal Care (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Personal Care (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Pharmaceutical (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Pharmaceutical (Application) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Pharmaceutical (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Olive Oil Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Olive Oil Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Olive Oil Market in the United States by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: United States Olive Oil Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Olive Oil Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Olive Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Olive Oil Historic Market Review by Product

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 27: Olive Oil Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 28: Canadian Olive Oil Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Olive Oil Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Olive Oil Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Olive Oil: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 32: Olive Oil Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Olive Oil Market Share Analysis by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Olive Oil

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Japanese Olive Oil Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 36: Olive Oil Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Olive Oil Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Olive Oil Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Olive Oil Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Chinese Demand for Olive Oil in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Olive Oil Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Olive Oil Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Olive Oil Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Olive Oil Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 45: European Olive Oil Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Olive Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 47: Olive Oil Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Olive Oil Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 50: Olive Oil Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Olive Oil Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 52: Olive Oil Market in France by Product: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: French Olive Oil Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Olive Oil Market Share Analysis by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Olive Oil Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Olive Oil Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Olive Oil Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 58: Olive Oil Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: German Olive Oil Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 60: German Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Olive Oil Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: German Olive Oil Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Olive Oil Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 64: Italian Olive Oil Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Olive Oil Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Olive Oil Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Italian Demand for Olive Oil in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Olive Oil Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Olive Oil: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Olive Oil Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom Olive Oil Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Olive Oil in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Olive Oil Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Olive Oil Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Olive Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Spanish Olive Oil Historic Market Review by Product

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 78: Olive Oil Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Spanish Olive Oil Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Olive Oil Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017

Table 81: Spanish Olive Oil Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Olive Oil Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Olive Oil Market in Russia by Product: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 84: Russian Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Russian Olive Oil Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Olive Oil Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Olive Oil Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 89: Olive Oil Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Olive Oil Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 92: Olive Oil Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Olive Oil Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Olive Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Olive Oil Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Olive Oil Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Olive Oil Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Olive Oil Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Olive Oil Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Olive Oil Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Olive Oil Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Olive Oil Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Olive Oil Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 104: Australian Olive Oil Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 105: Australian Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Olive Oil Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Olive Oil Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Olive Oil Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 109: Indian Olive Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Indian Olive Oil Historic Market Review by Product

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 111: Olive Oil Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Indian Olive Oil Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Olive Oil Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017

Table 114: Indian Olive Oil Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Olive Oil Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: South Korean Olive Oil Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 117: Olive Oil Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Olive Oil Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Olive Oil Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 120: Olive Oil Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Olive Oil: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Olive Oil Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Olive Oil Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Olive Oil in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Olive Oil Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 126: Olive Oil Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Olive Oil Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 128: Olive Oil Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Latin American Olive Oil Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Latin American Olive Oil Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Olive Oil Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Olive Oil Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Demand for Olive Oil in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Olive Oil Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Olive Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 137: Olive Oil Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Argentinean Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Argentinean Olive Oil Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 140: Olive Oil Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Olive Oil Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 142: Olive Oil Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Brazilian Olive Oil Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 144: Brazilian Olive Oil Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Olive Oil Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Olive Oil Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Olive Oil Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 148: Olive Oil Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 149: Mexican Olive Oil Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 150: Mexican Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Olive Oil Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Olive Oil Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Olive Oil Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Olive Oil Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Olive Oil Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Latin America Olive Oil Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Olive Oil Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Olive Oil Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 159: Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Olive Oil Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 161: Olive Oil Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 162: The Middle East Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: The Middle East Olive Oil Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: The Middle East Olive Oil Historic Market by Product

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Olive Oil Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Olive Oil Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Olive Oil Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Olive Oil Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Olive Oil: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 170: Olive Oil Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 171: Iranian Olive Oil Market Share Analysis by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Olive Oil

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Iranian Olive Oil Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 174: Olive Oil Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Olive Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 176: Olive Oil Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Israeli Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Israeli Olive Oil Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 179: Olive Oil Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Olive Oil Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Olive Oil Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Olive Oil Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Olive Oil Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Olive Oil in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Olive Oil Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Olive Oil Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: United Arab Emirates Olive Oil Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 189: Olive Oil Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Olive Oil Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Olive Oil Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 192: Olive Oil Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Olive Oil Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Olive Oil Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Middle East Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Olive Oil Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Olive Oil Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 198: Olive Oil Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 199: African Olive Oil Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Olive Oil Market in Africa by Product: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 201: African Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: African Olive Oil Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Olive Oil Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ACEITES LA MASÍA

BETIS PRODUCTS LLC

CARBONELL

DEOLEO SA

GALLO

GRUP PONS

GRUPO YBARRA ALIMENTACION SL

JAENCOOP GRUPO

MAEVA GROUP

MINERVA SA

MUELOLIVA Y MINERVA SL

PT SARI AGROTAMA PERSADA

SOVENA GROUP

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817646/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001