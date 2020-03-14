New York, March 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Films Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817635/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$16.2 Billion by the year 2025, Polyester will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$497.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$429.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polyester will reach a market size of US$813.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M India Ltd.

Altuglas International

American Durafilm Co., Inc.

Bemis Co., Inc.

Biaxis Oy Ltd.

Covestro AG

Eastman Kodak Company

Evonik Industries AG

Honeywell’s HydroBlock barrier films

Penn Fibre, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817635/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Prelude to Specialty Films Market

Global Market Demand of Specialty Films

Specialty Films Market Regional Analysis

Global Competitor Market Shares

Market Shares by Region

Market Shares by End-Use

Market Shares by Key Players

Specialty Films Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Specialty Films Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Specialty Films Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Specialty Films Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Polyester (Resin Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Polyester (Resin Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Polyester (Resin Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Nylon (Resin Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Nylon (Resin Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Nylon (Resin Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Fluoropolymers (Resin Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Fluoropolymers (Resin Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Fluoropolymers (Resin Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other Resins (Resin Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Other Resins (Resin Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Other Resins (Resin Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Packaging (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Packaging (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Packaging (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Personal Care (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through

2025

Table 20: Personal Care (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Personal Care (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Transportation (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Transportation (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Transportation (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Construction (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Construction (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Construction (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Specialty Films Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Specialty Films Market in the United States by Resin

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown

by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Specialty Films Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Specialty Films Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian Specialty Films Historic Market Review by

Resin Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Specialty Films Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Canadian Specialty Films Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Specialty Films Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 45: Canadian Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Specialty Films: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Specialty Films Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by

Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Specialty

Films in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Japanese Specialty Films Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 51: Specialty Films Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Specialty Films Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Specialty Films Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Specialty Films Market by Resin Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: Chinese Demand for Specialty Films in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Specialty Films Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Specialty Films Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Specialty Films Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Specialty Films Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: European Specialty Films Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018-2025

Table 62: Specialty Films Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: European Specialty Films Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 65: Specialty Films Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 66: European Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 67: Specialty Films Market in France by Resin Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: French Specialty Films Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by Resin

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Specialty Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 71: French Specialty Films Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: French Specialty Films Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 73: Specialty Films Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Specialty Films Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: German Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Specialty Films Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 77: German Specialty Films Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 79: Italian Specialty Films Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Specialty Films Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Specialty Films Market by Resin Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Italian Demand for Specialty Films in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Specialty Films Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Italian Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Specialty Films: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Specialty Films Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 87: United Kingdom Specialty Films Market Share Analysis

by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Specialty Films in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: United Kingdom Specialty Films Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 90: Specialty Films Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Spanish Specialty Films Historic Market Review by

Resin Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: Specialty Films Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: Spanish Specialty Films Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Specialty Films Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 96: Spanish Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Specialty Films Market in Russia by Resin Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 99: Russian Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Russian Specialty Films Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Specialty Films Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 102: Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018-2025

Table 104: Specialty Films Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Specialty Films Market Share

Breakdown by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Rest of Europe Specialty Films Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 107: Specialty Films Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Europe Specialty Films Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 110: Specialty Films Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Specialty Films Market in Asia-Pacific by Resin

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Market Share Analysis

by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Specialty Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Specialty Films Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Australian Specialty Films Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 120: Australian Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Specialty Films Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Australian Specialty Films Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 123: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 124: Indian Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Indian Specialty Films Historic Market Review by

Resin Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 126: Specialty Films Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 127: Indian Specialty Films Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Specialty Films Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 129: Indian Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Specialty Films Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Specialty Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 132: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Specialty Films Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 134: South Korean Specialty Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Specialty Films:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Specialty Films Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Market Share

Analysis by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Specialty Films in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 141: Specialty Films Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Specialty Films Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 143: Specialty Films Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Specialty Films Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 145: Latin American Specialty Films Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Specialty Films Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Specialty Films Market by Resin Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 148: Latin American Demand for Specialty Films in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 149: Specialty Films Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 150: Latin American Specialty Films Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018-2025

Table 152: Specialty Films Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Argentinean Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown

by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Argentinean Specialty Films Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 155: Specialty Films Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 156: Argentinean Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 157: Specialty Films Market in Brazil by Resin Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Specialty Films Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by

Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Specialty Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 161: Brazilian Specialty Films Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 162: Brazilian Specialty Films Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 163: Specialty Films Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Specialty Films Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 165: Mexican Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Specialty Films Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Mexican Specialty Films Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 168: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Specialty Films Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 170: Specialty Films Market in Rest of Latin America by

Resin Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 171: Rest of Latin America Specialty Films Market Share

Breakdown by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Specialty Films Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Specialty Films Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 174: Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 176: Specialty Films Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Specialty Films Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 178: The Middle East Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: The Middle East Specialty Films Historic Market by

Resin Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: Specialty Films Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 181: The Middle East Specialty Films Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Specialty Films Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 183: The Middle East Specialty Films Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Specialty Films: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Specialty Films Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Iranian Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by

Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Specialty

Films in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Iranian Specialty Films Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 189: Specialty Films Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018-2025

Table 191: Specialty Films Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Israeli Specialty Films Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 194: Specialty Films Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 195: Israeli Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Specialty Films Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Specialty Films Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Specialty Films Market by Resin Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Specialty Films in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Specialty Films Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Saudi Arabian Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Specialty Films Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Specialty Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 204: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Specialty Films Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: United Arab Emirates Specialty Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 207: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Specialty Films Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Specialty Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 210: Rest of Middle East Specialty Films Market Share

Breakdown by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Specialty Films Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Rest of Middle East Specialty Films Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 213: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 214: African Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Specialty Films Market in Africa by Resin Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 216: African Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: African Specialty Films Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 218: Specialty Films Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 219: Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



3M INDIA LTD.

AMERICAN DURAFILM CO., INC.

BEMIS CO., INC.

BIAXIS OY LTD.

COVESTRO AG

EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

HONEYWELL’S HYDROBLOCK® BARRIER FILMS

PENN FIBRE

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817635/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001