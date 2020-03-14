New York, March 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Antidepressants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817624/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.5 Billion by the year 2025, Major Depressive Disorder will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 1.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$94.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$69.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Major Depressive Disorder will reach a market size of US$400.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$659.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817624/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Antidepressants
An Introduction to Types of Disorders
Types of Antidepressants
A Prelude to Antidepressants Market
Major Depressive Disorder: Market Overview
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder: Market Overview
Generalized Anxiety Disorder: Market Overview
Panic Disorder: Market Overview
North America Antidepressants Market
Asia-Pacific Antidepressants Market
Europe Antidepressants Market
Major Depressive Disorder Dominates the Market Segment
Infographics
Global Competitor Market Shares
Market Share by Key Players
Market Share by Mental Health or Substance Use Disorders
Market Share by Region
Antidepressants Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Trends in Anxiety and Panic Disorders Drugs Market
Increasing Prevalence of Depression Among All Sections of
Individuals is Enabling the Market Growth
Substance Abuse Likely to Increase the Risk of Mental Disorders
Various Factors Causing Mental Illness
Challenges in Using Antidepressants
Latest Advances in Antidepressants Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Antidepressants Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Antidepressants Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Antidepressants Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Major Depressive Disorder (Disorder) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Major Depressive Disorder (Disorder) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Major Depressive Disorder (Disorder) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (Disorder) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (Disorder) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 9: Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (Disorder) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Generalized Anxiety Disorder (Disorder) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Generalized Anxiety Disorder (Disorder) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Generalized Anxiety Disorder (Disorder) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Panic Disorder (Disorder) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Panic Disorder (Disorder) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Panic Disorder (Disorder) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Disorders (Disorder) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Other Disorders (Disorder) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Other Disorders (Disorder) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Tricyclic Antidepressants (Product) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Tricyclic Antidepressants (Product) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Tricyclic Antidepressants (Product) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (Product)
Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (Product)
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009
to 2017
Table 24: Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (Product)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors
(Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 26: Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors
(Product) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors
(Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (Product) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (Product) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 30: Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (Product) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Serotonin Antagonist & Reuptake Inhibitors (Product)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Serotonin Antagonist & Reuptake Inhibitors (Product)
Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million:
2009 to 2017
Table 33: Serotonin Antagonist & Reuptake Inhibitors (Product)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Other Products (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Other Products (Product) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 36: Other Products (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Antidepressants Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Disorder: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Antidepressants Market in the United States by
Disorder: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown
by Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Antidepressants Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: United States Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Disorder: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Antidepressants Historic Market Review by
Disorder in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Antidepressants Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Disorder for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Canadian Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Canadian Antidepressants Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: Antidepressants Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Antidepressants: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disorder for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Antidepressants Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Disorder for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Antidepressants Market Share Analysis by
Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Market for Antidepressants: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Antidepressants Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Antidepressants Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Antidepressants Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Disorder for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Antidepressants Market by Disorder:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 58: Chinese Antidepressants Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Antidepressants Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Antidepressants Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European Antidepressants Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 62: Antidepressants Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: European Antidepressants Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Disorder: 2018-2025
Table 65: Antidepressants Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Disorder: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by
Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 68: Antidepressants Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: European Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 70: Antidepressants Market in France by Disorder:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: French Antidepressants Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017
Table 72: French Antidepressants Market Share Analysis by
Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Antidepressants Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: French Antidepressants Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 75: French Antidepressants Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 76: Antidepressants Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disorder for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: German Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017
Table 78: German Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by
Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Antidepressants Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: German Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 81: German Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 82: Italian Antidepressants Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Disorder for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017
Table 84: Italian Antidepressants Market by Disorder:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Italian Antidepressants Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 87: Italian Antidepressants Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Antidepressants: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disorder for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Antidepressants Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Disorder for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 90: United Kingdom Antidepressants Market Share Analysis
by Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Antidepressants: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Antidepressants Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 93: United Kingdom Antidepressants Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 94: Spanish Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Disorder: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Spanish Antidepressants Historic Market Review by
Disorder in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: Antidepressants Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Disorder for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: Spanish Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Spanish Antidepressants Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 99: Antidepressants Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 100: Russian Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Disorder: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Antidepressants Market in Russia by Disorder:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 102: Russian Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by
Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Russian Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Antidepressants Market in Russia by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 105: Russian Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Disorder: 2018-2025
Table 107: Antidepressants Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Disorder: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Europe Antidepressants Market Share
Breakdown by Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Rest of Europe Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 110: Antidepressants Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of Europe Antidepressants Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 113: Antidepressants Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Antidepressants Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Antidepressants Market in Asia-Pacific by Disorder:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Antidepressants Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Antidepressants Market Share Analysis
by Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Antidepressants Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Antidepressants Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Antidepressants Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 121: Antidepressants Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disorder for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Australian Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017
Table 123: Australian Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by
Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Antidepressants Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Australian Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 126: Australian Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 127: Indian Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Disorder: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Indian Antidepressants Historic Market Review by
Disorder in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 129: Antidepressants Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Disorder for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Indian Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Indian Antidepressants Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 132: Antidepressants Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 133: Antidepressants Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disorder for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 134: South Korean Antidepressants Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017
Table 135: Antidepressants Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Antidepressants Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 137: South Korean Antidepressants Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 138: Antidepressants Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Antidepressants:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Disorder for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Antidepressants Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Disorder for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Antidepressants Market Share
Analysis by Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Antidepressants:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Antidepressants Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Antidepressants Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 145: Latin American Antidepressants Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 146: Antidepressants Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Antidepressants Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 148: Latin American Antidepressants Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Disorder for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017
Table 150: Latin American Antidepressants Market by Disorder:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 151: Latin American Antidepressants Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 153: Latin American Antidepressants Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 154: Argentinean Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Disorder: 2018-2025
Table 155: Antidepressants Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Disorder: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 156: Argentinean Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown
by Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Argentinean Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 158: Antidepressants Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 159: Argentinean Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 160: Antidepressants Market in Brazil by Disorder:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 161: Brazilian Antidepressants Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017
Table 162: Brazilian Antidepressants Market Share Analysis by
Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Antidepressants Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 164: Brazilian Antidepressants Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 165: Brazilian Antidepressants Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 166: Antidepressants Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disorder for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Mexican Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017
Table 168: Mexican Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by
Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Antidepressants Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Mexican Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 171: Mexican Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Antidepressants Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disorder: 2018 to
2025
Table 173: Antidepressants Market in Rest of Latin America by
Disorder: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 174: Rest of Latin America Antidepressants Market Share
Breakdown by Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Antidepressants Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 176: Antidepressants Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 177: Rest of Latin America Antidepressants Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 178: The Middle East Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 179: Antidepressants Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: The Middle East Antidepressants Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: The Middle East Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Disorder: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: The Middle East Antidepressants Historic Market by
Disorder in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 183: Antidepressants Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Disorder for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 184: The Middle East Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: The Middle East Antidepressants Historic Market by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 186: Antidepressants Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 187: Iranian Market for Antidepressants: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disorder for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Antidepressants Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Disorder for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Iranian Antidepressants Market Share Analysis by
Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Iranian Market for Antidepressants: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Antidepressants Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Iranian Antidepressants Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 193: Israeli Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Disorder: 2018-2025
Table 194: Antidepressants Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Disorder: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Israeli Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by
Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Israeli Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 197: Antidepressants Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Israeli Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Antidepressants Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Disorder for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Antidepressants Market by Disorder:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Antidepressants Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Antidepressants Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 205: Antidepressants Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Disorder for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Antidepressants Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017
Table 207: Antidepressants Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Antidepressants Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Antidepressants Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 210: Antidepressants Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 211: Antidepressants Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Disorder for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Antidepressants Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017
Table 213: Rest of Middle East Antidepressants Market Share
Breakdown by Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Antidepressants Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Antidepressants Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 216: Rest of Middle East Antidepressants Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 217: African Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Disorder: 2018 to 2025
Table 218: Antidepressants Market in Africa by Disorder:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 219: African Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by
Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: African Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 221: Antidepressants Market in Africa by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 222: African Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ALLERGAN PLC
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
H. LUNDBECK A/S
MERCK & CO., INC.
OTSUKA AMERICA PHARMACEUTICAL
PFIZER
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817624/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: