5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$36.7 Billion by the year 2025, Capillary Flow Underfill will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.3 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Capillary Flow Underfill will reach a market size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$10.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Essemtec AG

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

ITW Dynatec

ITW EAE

Master Bond, Inc.

MKS Instruments, Inc.

Newport Corporation

NORDSON Corporation

Shenzhen STIHOM Machine Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sulzer Ltd.

Zmation Inc.







Underfill Dispenser Market: Prelude

Competition

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Despite Fears of IC Packaging Market Slowdown due to US-China

Trade Tensions, Sustained Growth in Advanced Packaging to Fuel

Demand for Underfill Dispensers

Global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market: Breakdown of

Revenues by Platform for 2019 and 2023

Rapidly Growing Semiconductor Industry Presents Opportunities

for the Underfill Dispensers Market

Global Semiconductor Industry Sales Revenues in US$ Billion for

the Years 2010 through 2019

Growing Sales of Smart Handheld Devices Augurs Well for the Market

Stable Sales of Smartphones: An Opportunity Indicator

Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2016

through 2024

Increasing Adoption Wearable Electronics in Various Industries

Augurs Well for Underfill Dispensing Market

Global Wearable Devices Market: Annual Shipments in Million

Units for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Next Generation of Multi-functional Dispensing Enable

Semiconductor Back-end Packaging

Underfill Encapsulants: Important Role in Improving Reliability

of Flip Chip Assemblies

Stages for Underfill Dispensing in Advanced Package Application

Significant Changes in Application of Underfill

Addressing the Challenges of Jet-Dispensing Underfill in Chip-

On-Wafer (COW) Process

High-Throughput Underfill Dispensing in Chip-On-Wafer Packaging

Large-Volume Underfill Processes Requires Better Maintenance

and Reliability

Flip Chip: The Most Popular IC Packaging Technology Fuels Need

for Underfill Dispensing

Technology Advancements Enable Faster Underfill of Flip Chips

Jet Dispensers for Underfill Applications in Medical Device

Assembly

Jetting Evolves As a Key Means of Underfill Dispensing in Light

Emitting Diode (LED) Products

Jetting Technology Reduces Substrate Area for Underfill for

High Density SiP Manufacturing and Consumer Electronic Devices

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Underfill

Underfill Dispensing

Jet Dispensing

Capillary Underfill Dispensing

PCD Dispensing for Underfill





