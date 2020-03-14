New York, March 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hip Replacement Implant Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800050/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.2 Billion by the year 2025, Total Hip Replacement Implant will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$77.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$61.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Total Hip Replacement Implant will reach a market size of US$215.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$603 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Hip Implants: A Prelude
Global Hip Replacement Implants Market Poised for Healthy
Growth, Driven by Technological Innovations and Increasing Hip
Fractures
Total Hip Replacement Implants Segment Dominates the Market
Metal-on-Plastic Hip Implants Hold a Significant Market Share,
Driven by the Advantages Offered
Increasing Demand for Ceramic Hip Implants
3-D Printing Technology to Aid Hip Implants Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hip Replacement Implant Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growth in Number of Hip Replacement Procedures - A Key Driver
for the Hip Replacement Implant Market
Rising Aging Population and Increase in Hip-Related Conditions
to Drive Demand for Hip Replacement Implants
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Drives Demand for Hip
Replacement Implant Market
Rising Incidence of Osteoporosis Leading to Hip Fractures
Results in Increased Demand for Hip Implants
Growing Incidence of Road Traffic Accidents to Increase the
Need for Hip Replacement Implants
Growing Urbanization and Rising Disposable Income Offers the
Affordability for Hip Implants
Technological Advancements Bolster the Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Hip Replacement Implant Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Hip Replacement Implant Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Hip Replacement Implant Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Total Hip Replacement Implant (Product) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Total Hip Replacement Implant (Product) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Total Hip Replacement Implant (Product) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Partial Hip Replacement Implant (Product) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Partial Hip Replacement Implant (Product) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 9: Partial Hip Replacement Implant (Product) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Hip Resurfacing Implant (Product) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Hip Resurfacing Implant (Product) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Hip Resurfacing Implant (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Revision Hip Replacement Implant (Product) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Revision Hip Replacement Implant (Product) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Revision Hip Replacement Implant (Product) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Hospitals (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Hospitals (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Orthopedic Clinics (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Orthopedic Clinics (End-Use) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Orthopedic Clinics (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 23: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Hip Replacement Implant Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Hip Replacement Implant Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 26: Hip Replacement Implant Market in the United States
by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Hip Replacement Implant Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Hip Replacement Implant Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Hip Replacement Implant Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: Hip Replacement Implant Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Hip Replacement Implant Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Hip Replacement Implant Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 33: Hip Replacement Implant Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 34: Canadian Hip Replacement Implant Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Hip Replacement Implant Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 36: Canadian Hip Replacement Implant Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Hip Replacement Implant: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Hip Replacement Implant Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Hip Replacement Implant Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hip
Replacement Implant in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Japanese Hip Replacement Implant Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 42: Hip Replacement Implant Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Hip Replacement Implant Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Hip Replacement Implant Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Hip Replacement Implant Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Hip Replacement Implant in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Hip Replacement Implant Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Hip Replacement Implant Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Hip Replacement Implant Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Hip Replacement Implant Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Hip Replacement Implant Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Hip Replacement Implant Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Hip Replacement Implant Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 53: Hip Replacement Implant Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Hip Replacement Implant Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Hip Replacement Implant Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 56: Hip Replacement Implant Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Hip Replacement Implant Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Hip Replacement Implant Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: French Hip Replacement Implant Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Hip Replacement Implant Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Hip Replacement Implant Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 62: French Hip Replacement Implant Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Hip Replacement Implant Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: Hip Replacement Implant Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Hip Replacement Implant Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Hip Replacement Implant Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Hip Replacement Implant Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Hip Replacement Implant Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: Hip Replacement Implant Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Hip Replacement Implant Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Hip Replacement Implant Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Hip Replacement Implant Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Italian Demand for Hip Replacement Implant in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Hip Replacement Implant Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Hip Replacement Implant Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Hip Replacement Implant:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Hip Replacement Implant Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Hip Replacement Implant Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hip
Replacement Implant in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: United Kingdom Hip Replacement Implant Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: Hip Replacement Implant Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Hip Replacement Implant Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Spanish Hip Replacement Implant Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 84: Hip Replacement Implant Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Spanish Hip Replacement Implant Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Hip Replacement Implant Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 87: Spanish Hip Replacement Implant Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Hip Replacement Implant Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Hip Replacement Implant Market in Russia by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Russian Hip Replacement Implant Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Russian Hip Replacement Implant Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Hip Replacement Implant Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Hip Replacement Implant Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Hip Replacement Implant Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 95: Hip Replacement Implant Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Hip Replacement Implant Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Rest of Europe Hip Replacement Implant Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 98: Hip Replacement Implant Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Hip Replacement Implant Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Hip Replacement Implant Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 101: Hip Replacement Implant Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Hip Replacement Implant Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Hip Replacement Implant Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Hip Replacement Implant Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Hip Replacement Implant Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Hip Replacement Implant Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Hip Replacement Implant Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Hip Replacement Implant Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Hip Replacement Implant Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Hip Replacement Implant Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 111: Australian Hip Replacement Implant Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Hip Replacement Implant Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Hip Replacement Implant Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 114: Hip Replacement Implant Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Hip Replacement Implant Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Indian Hip Replacement Implant Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 117: Hip Replacement Implant Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Indian Hip Replacement Implant Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Hip Replacement Implant Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 120: Indian Hip Replacement Implant Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Hip Replacement Implant Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Hip Replacement Implant Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 123: Hip Replacement Implant Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Hip Replacement Implant Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Hip Replacement Implant Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 126: Hip Replacement Implant Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Hip Replacement
Implant: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Hip Replacement Implant Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hip Replacement Implant Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Hip Replacement Implant in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hip Replacement Implant Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 132: Hip Replacement Implant Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Hip Replacement Implant Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 134: Hip Replacement Implant Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Hip Replacement Implant Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Hip Replacement Implant Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Hip Replacement Implant Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Hip Replacement Implant Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Hip Replacement Implant in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Hip Replacement Implant Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Hip Replacement Implant Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Hip Replacement Implant Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 143: Hip Replacement Implant Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Hip Replacement Implant Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Argentinean Hip Replacement Implant Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 146: Hip Replacement Implant Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Hip Replacement Implant Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 148: Hip Replacement Implant Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Hip Replacement Implant Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Hip Replacement Implant Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Hip Replacement Implant Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Hip Replacement Implant Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Hip Replacement Implant Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
MEXICO
Table 154: Hip Replacement Implant Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Hip Replacement Implant Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 156: Mexican Hip Replacement Implant Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Hip Replacement Implant Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Hip Replacement Implant Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 159: Hip Replacement Implant Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Hip Replacement Implant Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 161: Hip Replacement Implant Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Hip Replacement Implant Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Hip Replacement Implant Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Hip Replacement Implant Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Hip Replacement Implant Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Hip Replacement Implant Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 167: Hip Replacement Implant Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Hip Replacement Implant Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Hip Replacement Implant Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: The Middle East Hip Replacement Implant Historic
Market by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: Hip Replacement Implant Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Hip Replacement Implant Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 173: Hip Replacement Implant Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Hip Replacement Implant Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Hip Replacement Implant: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Hip Replacement Implant Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2009-2017
Table 177: Iranian Hip Replacement Implant Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hip
Replacement Implant in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Iranian Hip Replacement Implant Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 180: Hip Replacement Implant Market Share Shift in Iran
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Hip Replacement Implant Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 182: Hip Replacement Implant Market in Israel in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Hip Replacement Implant Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Israeli Hip Replacement Implant Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 185: Hip Replacement Implant Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Hip Replacement Implant Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Hip Replacement Implant Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Hip Replacement Implant Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Hip Replacement Implant Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Hip Replacement Implant in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Hip Replacement Implant Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Hip Replacement Implant Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Hip Replacement Implant Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Hip Replacement Implant
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 195: Hip Replacement Implant Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Hip Replacement Implant Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Hip Replacement Implant
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 198: Hip Replacement Implant Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Hip Replacement Implant Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Hip Replacement Implant Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Hip Replacement Implant Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Hip Replacement Implant Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Hip Replacement Implant Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 204: Hip Replacement Implant Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 205: African Hip Replacement Implant Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Hip Replacement Implant Market in Africa by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: African Hip Replacement Implant Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: African Hip Replacement Implant Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Hip Replacement Implant Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: Hip Replacement Implant Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG
DJO GLOBAL
EXACTECH
MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
OMNILIFE SCIENCE
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
STRYKER CORPORATION
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
