LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Commerce Hotel & Casino, The Gardens Casino, The Bicycle Hotel & Casino and Hollywood Park Casino (“the Casinos”) continue to monitor the unprecedented and ongoing situation as it relates to the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. As the largest card casinos in the State of California, the health and safety of casino patrons, visitors and employees are of the utmost importance, particularly at this critical time.



Governor Gavin Newsom issued an Executive Order further enhancing state and local governments’ ability to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Governor directed Californians to follow public health guidelines, including canceling large gatherings of more than 250 people and ensuring social distancing of six feet per person.

In light of the Governor’s directive, as well as the nature of this unprecedented threat to public health, the Casinos will close operations beginning this weekend. This closure will be temporary and all plan to re-open as soon as possible based upon the best available information.

We believe that every business should put public health and the safety of people above profits and that is why we fully and actively support the Governor’s Executive Order. At a time of heightened uncertainty and anxiety, every casino or location that attracts large crowds in California should take the steps public health experts believe can slow the transmission of this virus.

With approximately 8,000 employees, more than 20,000 patrons per day and over 300,000 square feet of casino floor, we must make decisions that prioritize the health and safety of our patrons and employees above all else. Cardrooms are undoubtedly strong contributors to our state’s economic engine; however, this fact should not take precedence over the well-being of our visitors, staff and the general public.

We remain in daily communication with government and health officials and we are ready to implement additional changes to our operations as necessary. We will continue to monitor this evolving situation closely and we thank our guests and partners for their patience during this unprecedented time.